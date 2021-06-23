FALLS CHURCH — Spotswood senior Joe Shulgan had his hands on his hips in the closing minutes, then received congratulations from Coach Dan Atwell as he came out of the game with about two minutes left.
As the final seconds ticked away, with George Mason on the way to a 4-2 victory and another state title, Shulgan took off his cleats and looked longingly to the field here in suburban Washington on a moonlit Wednesday night.
A magical season came to an end as the host Mustangs had four different players score as the Blazers fell in the Virginia High School League Class 3 championship match.
“Spotswood will remember this team. I will remember this team,” said Andrew Foltz, the senior goalie for the Blazers. “It was an honor to be on this team.”
He noted the effort that went into practices and dealing with protocols in a challenging year of COVID-19.
Before the game began at Mason, Atwell told his squad to “Stay dedicated! Value the ball. Play for the Valley. Play for region.”
The visiting Trailblazers were able to do so, but host George Mason had too much firepower, height with its strikers and years of tradition on its side. The Mustangs, located in the Washington suburbs, had four different players score and won a state title for the 11th time — but the first at the Class 3 level.
“There was no quit in this team. Ever,” said Atwell, standing near midfield after Spotswood was awarded a runner-up trophy before a large group of fans that made the trek from Rockingham County. “They worked really hard. We played at a high level.”
The Blazers, whose program began in 1980, lasted two years and then re-started in 1998, was looking for its first Virginia championship in boys’ soccer. Spotswood — which trailed 3-0 at halftime — has won a state title in six other sports.
Spotswood, which had won 12 in a row, ended the unique season 15-2 overall.
What will stand out for Edwin Joya, a senior midfielder for the Blazers?
“All of the hard work we put in,” he said, standing on the sidelines as George Mason accepted the winner’s trophy. “We will always remember this team.”
George Mason senior captain Declan Quill, the regional player of the year, gave the host Mustangs a 1-0 lead at the 34:30 mark of the first half with a goal that beat Spotswood goalie Foltz.
Just minutes later, with about 30 minutes left in the first half, Spotswood sophomore Jose Ariel Andrade got hit in the leg and had to leave the contest briefly.
Spotswood trailed 2-0 midway through the first half after sophomore midfielder Tai Bhalla scored for the Mustangs.
“They were difficult to defend,” Atwell said of George Mason, which had a height advantage they used to their benefit for set pieces.
Another Spotswood player, Owen Albertson, came off a few minutes later with a leg injury.
The Blazers couldn’t capitalize on an indirect kick with about 17 minutes left in the first half, as George Mason was able to clear the ball out of its end after a few deflections.
That was costly a few minutes later, as George Mason made it 3-0 as defender Evan Lankford once again broke through the Spotswood defense for another score.
Spotswood got on the board early in the first half as Shulgan scored to make it 3-1.
But powerhouse George Mason got a score from sophomore midfielder Alex Gardner to make it 4-1 at the midway mark of the second half as the sun began to set west of the home team goal.
Spotswood’s Ariel Andrade scored late in the game to make it 4-2. Those were the only two goals George Mason allowed at home this season.
The Blazers were without two key players most of Wednesday: Albertson, who played sparingly and was on crutches by game’s end, and Ian Joya, who did not play at all.
That meant, as Atwell noted, other players had to play out of position against a powerhouse Mason squad.
Going into this season, Spotswood had won state titles in six sports: girls cross country, boys’ outdoor track, boys basketball, girls basketball (six times), softball and girls tennis.
They fell just short of adding a seventh, but surviving a year of the pandemic and going further than any other team in school history won’t be forgotten.
“We were more than prepared. Coach Atwell had us ready,” Foltz said. “They just had height on us.” And a lot of tradition, something the Blazers will now try to build on as well after the historic season.
