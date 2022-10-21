WAYNESBORO — Spotswood broke out a new look on offense and liked the result, bouncing back from a Valley District loss to rival Turner Ashby with a 33-0 victory against Waynesboro in a late-season non-district battle.
The Trailblazers alternated personnel in a Wildcat formation early on, a tactic that worked well in a comeback that came up short last week. It allowed Spotswood to jump on the Little Giants quickly on Friday in Waynesboro.
“We challenged our guys to get off to a fast start,” Trailblazers ehad coach Dale Shifflett said. “That’s what we came out with in the second half [against TA] and had a lot of success with. We told them we’ll stay in that formation as long as they could handle it and do it. We jumped on top early, which is what we wanted to do.”
Spotswood (6-2) came out with junior Matthew Craig, who started at wide receiver most of the season, taking snaps. He and running back James Stowe proved to be a tough running combination for the Trailblazers.
The duo combined for 95 yards on the ground on the Blazers opening drive, capped by a 13-yard scoring rush from Craig to give the Blazers a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Craig and sophomore Rayne Dean alternated in the Superback role with equal effectiveness as Dean marched Spotswood down the field for another first-quarter score. By halftime, all three backs had crossed the goal line.
Despite 100 passing yards in the first half from Waynesboro’s Blake Jones, the Trailblazers held a 21-0 lead at the break.
“I think we both have good chemistry,” Craig said, referring to himself and Dean in the backfield. “We’re both different and show different attributes and skills. I think giving them different looks in the same formation really confused the defense. That gives us an edge and we found the rhythm for it.”
Craig finished with 145 yards on the ground and Stowe added 95 while Dean picked up 54 on just five carries.
Spotswood went back to its more traditional offense in the second half, but continued to run the ball well. Craig added his second touchdown run of the night, breaking loose from 36 yards out to make it a four-score lead for the Blazers early in the third quarter.
“It’s nice to get that and bounce back,” Shifflett said. “Last week, we dug ourselves a hole and that’s not how we want to play. We wanted to get off to a fast start and our kids responded well.”
The Blazers added a late score with the second-string offense on the field late in the game.
But when it was over, the visitors were perhaps happiest about the defensive performance, holding Waynesboro (1-7) scoreless with less than 125 yards offense.
When it was done, the Blazers took a team photo with each player flashing zeros with their hands.
“It feels great,” Dean said. “We wanted a shutout. We want that every game and today, everybody played well and we came out and did our thing.”
Spotswood 13 8 6 6 – 33
Waynesboro 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Craig 13 run (Blackwell kick), 5:50
S — Dean 4 run (kick failed), 0:08
Second Quarter
S — Stowe 6 run (Dean run), 4:25
Third Quarter
S — Craig 36 run (kick failed), 10:12
Fourth Quarter
S — Constable 18 run (kick failed), 1:37
