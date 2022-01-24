Through a season of change, there's been one thing that's stayed the same.
"I think I've used the word consistent in every interview with the [Daily News-Record] in 2022," Spotswood boys basketball coach Chad Edwards said.
As the Trailblazers prepare to host Broadway tonight in a big-time Valley District showdown at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird, both teams are seeking improvement.
On paper, the clash pits the district's top teams against each other with a chance to gain an early lead in the league standings. But as the Gobblers proved with an ugly 36-35 loss to Harrisonburg on Saturday, consistency remains a concern.
"Our inconsistent offense has been our challenge this year," Broadway coach Dwight Walton said. "We continue to try and tweak things to help our guys have better looks and just put them in better situations. Film is the best thing for our guys to learn from, so we just have to keep studying ourselves."
The two teams were supposed to originally meet on Jan. 7 in Broadway, but the game got postponed due to weather. Now, the first clash takes place in Penn Laird and it comes on the heels of a historical performance for Spotswood.
Trailblazers senior Carmelo Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 guard that is among the area's most prolific scorers, surpassed 1,000 career points in a win over Turner Ashby last week. For the year, he's everaging 26.2 points and 7.4 boards per game.
The Gobblers have been strong defensively, even in losses, but Pacheco will pose a major challenge. Walton said the key is trying to prevent open looks, but that Broadway can't focus all of its attention on the standout guard because Spotswood has a handful of players that can make them pay themselves.
"Carmelo is an outstanding guard that we have to know where he is all the time," said Walton, who is in his 17th season at BHS. "I never go into a game thinking I'm go to let someone have a big game. They have lots of scorers and we have to do our best to try and limit shots and try to defend on every play."
After a grueling non-district schedule and throwing several underclassmen onto the court early in their varsity careers, it's hard to consider the Trailblazers young anymore. But those underclassmen are the ones stepping up lately.
Camryn Pacheco, a freshman and the younger brother of Carmelo, is averaging 9.6 points and a team-high 5.5 assists per game. Rayne Dean, another freshman, averaged 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while senior Ben Bellamy (8.1) and sophomore Jackson Li (6.5) are also putting up solid scoring numbers.
"Broadway always plays outstanding defense for Coach Walton," Edwards said. "You truly earn every point you score. We must play, both mentally and physically, strong and attack the basket against their physical man-to-man defense. It requires all five players on the floor to be engaged and active in all offensive possessions. We understand we must play team basketball with everyone taking ownership of our team's shot quality on every single possession."
For a team that's struggled offensively, going against the full-court pressure of the Trailblazers isn't ideal but Broadway will use its depth to its advantage.
Conner Barnes leads the Gobblers (10-6, 2-1 Valley) with 13.1 points per game, but Caleb Barnes (8.1), Dakota Dove (6.7), Ben Hutcheson (6.0) and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago (5.8) are all averaging over five points per game.
"Our guards now have seen a lot of different type of presses this season and we hope that it will help prepare us for the hard-pressing team of Spotswood," Walton said. "Dealing with their pressure will have to be a team effort for us to be successful. There's no one person that is going to do that by themselves."
The team approach to getting through the press of the Trailblazers is also what the Gobblers will have to do in order to slow down the play of Carmelo Pacheco.
Edwards said from both a numbers perspective and the responsibility he carries on a nightly basis for Spotswood (9-6, 2-0 Valley), Carmelo Pacheco is having one of the better seasons that he's seen during his 19-year tenure as coach.
"I have worked with many many talented players, but we are asking [Carmelo] to do more individually than anyone before him," Edwards said. "As a scorer, a rebounder, a ball handler, a defender and a leader, no one has been asked to do more. He has been remarkably consistent for us. He and I both know it will only get harder against district opponents. ... He has demonstrated a commitment and passion for basketball that never wavered despite the chaos of the pandemic. I am very very happy for him to reach the 1,000-point plateau. It signifies just how hard he has worked for us and how committed he has been to basketball."
During a season where consistency has been hard to find, both teams can point out what has stayed steady. For Spotswood, it's the play of Carmelo Pacheco. For the Gobblers, it's how sound they've been on the defensive end since early on.
Now, heading into a key district rivalry game that will have a significant impact on the league standings, both teams are looking for a major step forward.
"I do not think we have been consistent, but I am challenging my team each and every day to improve in this area," Edwards said. "The youth and inexperience of our roster combined with the weather and COVID-related stops and starts of the season have made consistency more challenging than previous seasons. But, we will keep working at it. I am hopeful a week without any weather interruptions will help our cause. We are hoping we can get back to the rhythm of a normal season with practices and games."
