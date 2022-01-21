BRIDGEWATER — Sophomore Raevin Washington, standing 6-foot-3 grabbed the ball, battled through a couple of Spotswood defenders and took a shot at the hoop in hopes of evening the score. Instead, the Turner Ashby forward's shot stuck between the backboard and the hoop and was called a jump ball.
That quirky missed shot perfectly defines how the game went for both squads Friday as Spotswood traveled across town to defeat rival Turner Ashby 41-38 in a Valley District girls basketball showdown.
“It’s a win,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “I don’t think either one of us played very well.”
Tied at halftime, Spotswood took over in the third quarter. Scoring 16 points, every shot that the Blazers missed in the first half seemed to go through in the third. In a close game with a rival, freshman guard Riley Joyner said it was a big stretch for her team.
“[Dodson] just told us to keep shooting,” said Joyner, who hit three 3s and had nine points for the Trailblazers. “Keep running and keep working.”
In the fourth quarter, Turner Ashby made one final push. Cutting the lead to 32-30 with under five minutes to go, the momentum went toward the Knights late. Blazers junior guard Zoli Khalil found her rhythm, hitting two layups before Turner Ashby hit a 3-pointer.
Then, the Knights started to foul and Khalil made them pay. Sinking a few free throws late, it looked like Spotswood had the game at 41-35. Then, with five seconds remaining, the Blazers lost possession and Turner Ashby went for three points, but the shot sailed wide left.
“I was going to do anything to get us the win,” said Khalil, who had a game-high 21 points.
The first half was a low scoring one as neither team found a rhythm.
Thanks to a few free throws and some 3-point magic by Khalil, Spotswood tied it up. From there on out the teams traded baskets and played physical.
“We need to focus on finishing really,” Khalil said. “There were a lot of plays that we should’ve made.”
Despite the win, Dodson said the Blazers (8-6, 3-0 Valley) could’ve played better and said the snow sent this one to the books.
“[TA head coach Rob Lovell] and I will both chalk this up to a big snowstorm,” Dodson said. “To come into Turner Ashby and get a win … tonight we found a way to get one.”
Kailee Good finished with nine points for Spotswood. Sophomore guard Kendall Simmers had 12 to lead Turner Ashby (7-5, 0-3 Valley) followed by Brynne Gerber with nine and Washington and senior forward Leah Kiracofe with eight a piece.
“It definitely wasn’t our best but each of us did our part,” Joyner said. “We got it done.”
Spotswood 10 4 16 11 — 41
Turner Ashby 5 9 8 16 — 38
SPOTSWOOD (41) — Doss 1 0-0 2, Joyner 3 0-0 9, Jones 0 0-0 0, Brady 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-1 0, K. Good 3 3-5 9, Khalil 7 5-6 21, Grefe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-12 41.
TURNER ASHBY (38) — Sajko 0 0-0 0, Simmers 4 0-0 12, Gerber 4 0-0 9, Kiracofe 3 2-4 8, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-2 0, Lam 0 1-2 1, Washington 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 3-8 38.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 5 (Joyner 3, Khalil), Turner Ashby 5 (Simmers 4, Gerber).
