PENN LAIRD — Blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead in a season-opening loss on the road against perhaps one of the top teams in Region 3C was hard for Spotswood to swallow.
But the benefit of experience, especially in football, is short memories often accompany it.
And the Trailblazers showcased how quickly they were able to put the loss behind them by coming out last week and blowing past Western Albemarle in a 38-point road whopping.
“We were focused, and we executed well,” Spotswood eighth-year head coach Dale Shifflett said about what he liked most in the Week 2 blowout. “Offensively, I thought we played really, really well. We didn’t punt the entire game, and our kids were locked in. Defensively, we played well, too. We had a sour taste in our mouth after Week 1 and our guys were anxious to get back on the field and I think you could see that through their focus.”
The Trailblazers faced another stiff test this week as part of a brutal non-district slate, welcoming Wilson Memorial to town in a battle of Region 3C playoff hopefuls this season.
The Green Hornets are coming off a 26-0 shutout loss at the hands of unbeaten Turner Ashby but, even more notably, lost a number of key starters to injuries in the game.
“With the way we’ve been practicing as a staff, we’ve been able to rotate guys a lot leading up to this point,” said Wilson Memorial first-yead head coach Ryan Byrd, a 2012 Fort Defiance alum. “If there were going to be injuries, we wanted guys ready. It sucks we lost three guys for extended periods of time, but it has to be a next-man-up mentality.”
Arguably the most notable injury for the Hornets came on just the second play from scrimmage when senior running back Brayden Tyree, who scored four touchdowns in a Week 1 rout of Charlottesville, was brought down hard after a 26-yard rushing gain.
Tyree immediately went to the sideline and was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone, immediately taking a large chunk of the Wilson rushing production out of the lineup.
“At the beginning of the season, we had to do it anyway because Tyree was out with a concussion, so those younger guys were able to get a lot of reps during those scrimmages,” Byrd said about guys stepping up. “As a coaching staff, we’ve done a good job getting guys reps in practices. It’ll be a learning curve for some of them playing certain positions at a game speed and especially playing against a good team like Spotswood.”
Ryan Mundie is a senior running back and linebacker who runs with a physical, downhill style that certainly causes problems, while Keyvon Jones provides the speed element.
In his first extensive action last week, Jones ran for 63 yards on 13 carries.
“They’re hard-nosed and physical,” Shifflett said about the Green Hornets. “They do what they do well. They run the superpower play and outside toss play. They do those things well, and their kids are coached well. They’re very fundamental, don’t turn the ball over. They won’t beat themselves. The one thing you notice is those kids will strike you. Their old-school kids. We have to make sure we read our keys, and we are physical.”
As for the Wilson defense, it will face a Spotswood offense that is suddenly thriving.
The Trailblazers have eight different players with carries this season but are led by breakout senior star Parker Constable with 44 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns this year.
Even in the passing game, SHS quarterback Elliott Brown has been electric, going 19-of-29 passing for 290 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions to provide a nice balance.
“They’re gaining more and more confidence and seeing the benefits of spreading the ball around to multiple people,” Shifflett said. “A lot of people have catches, a lot have run the ball. It’s a fun thing for our kids, and I think they’re embracing it and it’s showing.”
Constable’s downhill running style has been difficult for opposing defenses this season, but even at receiver, the 6-foot-4 Rayne Dean is a matchup nightmare for other teams.
When Byrd looks at the Trailblazers, he sees quite a few similarities to Turner Ashby.
“Their size,” Byrd said. “Those Rockingham County schools are back to being big again. They’ve got good skill guys, playmakers. They can make plays when they’re called.”
Both the Hornets and Blazers have difficult non-district schedules to open up the season.
In fact, there are many of the same opponents, and both coaches see it as a benefit.
“There’s a chance, if we make the playoffs, that we’ll see them again,” Byrd said. “But we can’t look too far into the future. We must take it one game at a time, especially now with younger guys stepping up. It’s a good opportunity for them, and they’re not backing down from it. We’re going to scale back some things and do what we need to do to be successful.”
After a brutal Week 1 loss to Rustburg, the desire to get back on the field fueled Spotswood.
And now, with another big-time opponent on the slate, the Trailblazers will aim to carry the momentum from last week and make a statement about the quality of the team they are.
“Playing in Week 1 against an opponent like we played, you have to be ready out the gate,” Shifflett said. “We talked about that with our kids. That helped us mentally prepare a little faster. We all know where our region runs through and you have to be able to beat some of those schools and play them and see where you stack up against them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.