FORT DEFIANCE — There will be at least two local squads competing in Richmond this year.
With a high-flying, electric performance that got their strong contingent of fans riled up in the bleachers inside Don Landes Gymnasium at Fort Defiance High School, the Spotswood competition cheer team won the Region 3C championship on Saturday.
It was the third regional championship in four years for the Trailblazers, who finished third at last year’s regional competition.
The host Indians, meanwhile, finished as the runner-up will join the Trailblazers as the two teams to represent Region 3C at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state competition on Nov. 6.
“We’re excited that we get to go to states on a normal year,” said coach Bridget Smith, who was named the Region 3C Coach of the Year. “We didn’t make states last year, so they’re excited to be back this year. It was a close competition. We knew it was going to come down to every little detail, so it’s exciting to get a win.”
The regional competition consisted of two rounds on Saturday with Spotswood, Fort, Rockbridge County, Heritage-Lynchburg and Brookville all moving on after their first-round performances.
Turner Ashby and Wilson Memorial were among the teams that did not advance past the first round.
“I’m super proud of everybody,” Indians coach Melissa Hill said. “We didn’t have as clean of a routine in the second round, which is something that we’ll need to work on to move onto the state championships. There’s definitely room for growth. … We know what we work on to better our score when we get there.”
Trailblazers junior Vivian Grayson was named the Region 3C Cheerleader of the Year and was joined on the all-region first team by teammates Grace Good, Camila Washington, Bryna Roderick and Leia Ingram.
Fort’s Payton Miller, Tiara Stevens, Hannah McNulty and Chase Hite also earned first-team honors along with Rockbridge’s Addisyn Clark, Madisyn Trout and Alyssa Pettijohn, TA’s Alexa Knight and Wilson’s Kaitlyn Snead.
The all-region second team, meanwhile, consisted of Spotswood’s Kendall Simmons, Fort Defiance’s Alex McLaren and Olivia Hebb, Rockbridge County’s Marcella Wallin, Kinsie Ellis and Emma Hall, Turner Ashby’s Lilliana Hernandez and Allee Coffman and Wilson Memorial’s Chi’yere Williams and Hayley Clinton.
The VHSL Class 3 competition cheer championship will take place on Nov. 6 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
“It’s super exciting,” Grayson said. “We’ve worked super hard all season and I’m really excited for the seniors to make it to states this year. I’m really glad we got them that opportunity. We were confident we could do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.