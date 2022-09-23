FISHERSVILLE — Spotswood made the trip down to Augusta County on Friday and made a statement against previously unbeaten Wilson Memorial, opening up a big first-half lead before cruising to a 42-21 victory in non-district prep football action.
James Stowe rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns while Elliott Brown completed 9-of-14 passes for 173 yards and two scores as the Trailblazers (4-1) took advantage of uncharacteristic mistakes by the Hornets (3-1).
“It was big,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “One thing we focused on, because I watched them on film for three games, was they don’t turn the ball over and they don’t get a lot of penalties. A key for us was not to beat ourselves as well, and that was a key to victory.”
Ryan Mundie rushed for 108 yards for Wilson while Brayden Tyree carried for 86 and a pair of touchdowns, but turnovers played a role in the Hornets falling behind early.
The visitors struck first after stopping Wilson on fourth down to take over in Green Hornets territory.
The Blazers moved down the field on their opening drive and capped it with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Rayne Dean.
After that, Wilson Memorial mistakes proved costly as Spotswood took advantage of a WMHS fumble and another touchdown made it a two-score Blazers lead late in the first quarter.
Early in the next period, a Spotswood drive was kept alive after a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a Blazers punt. Stowe then took it 46 yards on the ground for another Spotswood touchdown to make it 21-0 Blazers midway through the second quarter.
“They are a really good football team,” Stowe said. “But I feel like at the end of the day, we came out as a unit and we performed how we should. It feels like it’s all just starting to come together. Those guys hit us hard, I’m not going to lie, but this is about forgetting what’s happened in the past and going out and winning.”
Spotswood got off to an explosive start to the second half with Brown hitting Aiden Grefe across the middle for a 75-yard catch and run to make it a four-touchdown lead after one snap in the third quarter.
By the time Wilson got its offense going in the second half with a pair of short touchdown runs by Tyree, Spotswood had the game well under control and the Blazers are suddenly liking their chances for the rest of the season.
“It’s the first time we’ve been 4-1 in a while,” Stowe said. “It feels great. This is a big deal for us.”
Spotswood 14 7 14 7 – 42
Wilson Memorial 0 0 7 14 – 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Dean 7 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 7:02
S — Craig 3 run (Blackwell kick), 1:25
Second Quarter
S — Stowe 46 run (Blackwell kick), 5:53
Third Quarter
S — Grefe 5 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 11:38
WM — Tyree 3 run (Correa kick), 4:53
S — Craig 3 run (Blackwell kick), 2:55
Fourth Quarter
WM — Tyree 3 run (Correa kick), 11:55
WM — Mundie 8 run (Correa kick), 5:26
S — Stowe 53 run (Blackwell kick), 3:10
