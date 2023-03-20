Spotswood pounded out 15 hits, earning its first win of the season with an 11-8 non-district baseball victory over Waynesboro in Penn Laird on Thursday.
The top of the lineup was lethal for the Trailblazers, with the No. 2 through No. 5 hitters all registering multiple hits and at least one RBI apiece in the victory.
Jackson Moyer, a sophomore, had a big-time performance, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and a team-high three RBIs for Spotswood, while sophomore Brady Hoover finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Also finishing with three hits for the Trailblazers was senior Hezekiah Cross, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs, while Nate Leslie, a junior multi-sport athlete, finished 2-for-4 with the game’s lone triple and an RBI.
Also coming up big for Spotswood (1-1) in the plate explosion was freshman Camden Blank with a 2-for-4 effort that included a double and an RBI, while senior Ben Moyer also jumped in on the bat action with a single of his own.
Cross and Moyer also combined to strikeout 11 in six innings of work on the mound, giving up six earned runs on two hits and nine walks before Hoover tossed a perfect 12-pitch seventh inning that included a pair of strikeouts to end it.
The Little Giants (0-1) were led by sophomore Zachary Rankin with a pair of hits and an RBI, while senior Zachary Hafer finished with a double and two RBIs.
Trenton Carson, a freshman, also had an RBI single for Waynesboro in his varsity debut, while junior Eli Elgersman pitched two solid innings in relief, giving up three earned runs on four hits and a walk but striking out four in the process.
