As Spotswood girls basketball coach Chris Dodson talked with a friend about his team's late-season surge last week, he was asked about the team's difficult non-district schedule that featured a number of serious state title contenders.
"They said, 'At 17-7, don't you regret playing that schedule?'" Dodson said.
The Trailblazers faced a gauntlet of teams in their early-season slate, including E.C. Glass, Wilson Memorial, George Mason, Millbrook, Luray and Pulaski County.
Arguably the best team Spotswood faced, however, was Carroll County. And the results seemed to prove that with a lopsided 25-point loss at a tournament at Glenvar High School in early February.
Now, the Trailblazers will face the Cavaliers for a second time this season in the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. in Penn Laird.
"I was told, 'Think what your record would be if you didn't play that schedule,'" Dodson said. "Well, I can tell you — I wouldn't be here without that schedule."
Spotswood, led by junior guard Zoli Khalil, is in the state semifinals for a fourth consecutive year after winning their eighth straight game with an impressive victory over Staunton River in the state quarterfinals on Friday at home.
In that win, Khalil erupted for a career-high 42 points and 11 rebounds. She scored the final 20 points of the game for the Trailblazers, willing them to a win.
“I knew they liked to be physical, put two hands on you," said Khalil, who also broke the program's single-game scoring record. "Once I knew that, my focus just turned to getting to the line. I just knew I needed the ball in my hands.”
Down the stretch, Spotswood youngsters leaned on the veteran Khalil in the game's biggest moments and it paid off as she went 13-for-16 at the line.
“It really shows how much we’ve grown up," Dodson said. "We knew in the last three minutes who was supposed to have the basketball and we got it there.”
The Trailblazers are undoubtedly facing their biggest test of the season again tonight with the one-loss Cavaliers (23-1) coming to town on a hot streak.
Carroll County, led by sophomore guard Alyssa Ervin's 36 points and junior forward Jaelyn Hagee's big-time performance of 25 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, scored a whopping 106 points in a win over Fort Defiance on Friday.
The 106-point outing set a single-game program record for the Cavaliers.
“They’re all good players, can do a lot of different things," said Spotswood freshman point guard Madison Doss. "Defense is going to be the big key.”
While a lot of focus has been placed on just how young the Trailblazers are — they feature just two seniors — Carroll County has plenty of underclassmen, too.
And the Cavaliers actually fell to the Trailblazers in last year's VHSL Class 3 semifinals, providing plenty of motivation for this year's postseason bout.
Doss said the biggest difference she sees in her squad now from the first meeting with Carroll this season is their poise in late-game situations.
“When we used to get down, we’d all start to panic," Doss said. "Now, we’re just focused and ready to get back into it and get stops and back to scoring.”
Last season, following their win over Carroll, the Trailblazers fell to a talented George Mason squad in the VHSL Class 3 state championship at home.
That loss marked Spotswood's third consecutive appearance in the title game.
“When you walk through all those banners, the dream is a reality," Dodson said about the program's history. "You know you can touch it. That means a whole lot — a whole lot more than someone who hasn’t had one. They’re not sure it is reachable. We know it is reachable. These kids have watched us do it.”
The Trailblazers didn't expect to be in this position at the beginning of the season, players and coaches said, but they suddenly feel confident they belong.
That's the result of a difficult non-district schedule that included a 25-point beating at the hands of Carroll County just over a month ago on the road.
Now, Spotswood hopes to return the favor with a win in its biggest game of the year.
“I hope we’re about 24 points better than we were last time," Dodson said. "We played that game so we could see them live and in color. That’s what we wanted to do. They’re tough, but not unbeatable. That’s why you play those games."
