PENN LAIRD — Save the hypotheticals or the what-ifs for another team.
When Spotswood takes on George Mason in the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys soccer state championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Falls Church, it won't be for a moral victory or to simply gain a fun high school experience.
The Trailblazers are insisting they're making this trip to earn a victory.
"It means so much to us, as a team, to have the opportunity to advance and compete for a state championship," Spotswood senior Connor Williams said. "It is what we've been working for the entire season, but the journey isn't complete."
For the Trailblazers, earning their first-ever trip to the state championship is a bit personal after years of knocking on the door under coach Dan Atwell since 2014.
Spotswood won its fourth straight Valley District title this season and rides a 12-game winning streak into the title game after a 3-0 win over Magna Vista.
"The success of our boys soccer program this year has been a joy to watch unfold," Trailblazers athletic director Tim Leach said. "It's come from years of dedication from our players and our coaches in order to get there. Coach Atwell has done an amazing job of training our players to be at their best once the season starts. We have a group of young men who bought into the system."
That system Leach referred to is the defensive-oriented approach that has been consistent under Atwell, but performed at an all-time level with this year's team.
In 16 games, Spotswood has allowed just four goals and posted 13 shutouts.
"That doesn't happen by accident," Leach said. "That happens by focusing on it from day one and in every single thing that you do. I am so proud of this team."
Turner Ashby is the lone team to defeat the Trailblazers this season — and it came early on — but Spotswood responded by defeating them in the Valley District championship and again in the regional semifinals last week.
Knights coach Simon Timbrell said the run the Trailblazers are on is one that he hopes brings attention to the rising popularity in soccer in the area.
"It's huge," Timbrell said. "Even for us to get to the regional semifinal and then there's Fort Defiance and Spotswood girls. I hope it helps start grabbing some college coaches' attention, especially local ones, for all of these kids."
Timbrell, who coaches some of the Spotswood players in the offseason, said the Knights will be rooting for their Valley District rival on Wednesday night.
"It's exciting to see them do well," Timbrell said. "We might be rivals on the pitch, but we have to stick together, off of it, as a soccer community."
With the local soccer community behind it and the role of an underdog in check against the 10-time VHSL state champion George Mason boys soccer program, it'd be understandable for the Trailblazers to simply enjoy the experience.
But this year's Spotswood team is done doing that. This year's trip to the state tournament, they said, is one that they want to end with a trophy in their hands.
"It's an honor to make it this far," Trailblazers goalkeeper Andrew Foltz said "There's two teams left in the state and it's one more game. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we are going to make the most of it"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.