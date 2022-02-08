PENN LAIRD — A taped-up nose, the constant beating of the ground and use of an entire bench simply to get through the game healthy.
The second of two meetings for Valley District rivals Spotswood and Turner Ashby was just as physical as the first and certainly lived up to the hype.
With junior Zoli Khalil’s 32-point performance, the Trailblazers finished the job and defeated the Knights 47-31 in girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Spotswood coach Chris Dodson, however, credited the win to his young freshman point guard Madison Doss for stepping up for the second night in a row and the veterans for learning to look for each other when it matters most.
“There’s always gonna be [Khalil] on most nights, she grew up in it,” Dodson said. “It’s all about growth when you play TA. [Knights coach Rob Lovell’s] going to do different things. So it’s just about growth and growing up and I’m proud of that.”
It was a physical game that saw players miss time at various points from both squads due to the physical play on the court. Doss and senior Kailee Good both missed action at various points in the contest because of the physicality. Doss even came into the game with her nose plugged.
Junior Brooke Morris, who finished the night with seven points, said that’s what her team is about — physicality and handling tough situations.
“I just gave it back,” Morris said. “Like, if they’re physical, you just have to be physical back.”
The win over the Knights sent Spotswood to 7-0 in the Valley and gave it a season sweep of Turner Ashby. Dodson praises what Lovell has done with the program through difficult circumstances this season and said the win means a lot down the stretch as the Blazers near the postseason.
“Turner Ashby is predominantly the powerhouse of the Valley District,” Dodson said. “So anytime you can get a win over [Lovell], we are just excited about that.”
When the two met back in January in Bridgewater, Dodson said neither team played exceptionally well, citing the snow days as key to the slow start. In this one, he said it was obvious that both teams have grown.
“I think you’re starting to see our young people’s confidence just continue to increase,” Dodson said. “I remember [Lovell] saying the key was you get 14 points a quarter. And that’s been our goal”
The Blazers led by 15 entering the fourth quarter using time of possession and passing plays to wear down a shorthanded Knights squad as TA had just two players on the bench with several out due to injuries and quarantine.
It wasn’t all Spotswood during the contest, though. Turner Ashby had spurts of scoring in the second quarter, cutting the lead to five points at one point.
The breakout quarter for the Blazers was the third, however. Leading by seven at halftime, the home team put together an 18-point third and Turner Ashby was suddenly in a hole it couldn’t get out of.
Khalil led all scorers with 32 points while Morris had seven. Washington and senior Leah Kiracofe each had 10 to finish the night for Turner Ashby. Next up for the Knights (13-7, 3-5 Valley) is postseason play next week.
“In our next game, we can be undefeated in the Valley District,” Khalil said. “[Then] to get to the state championship.”
Spotswood (12-7, 7-0 Valley) faces Broadway at home Thursday to finish out Valley play and Dodson said the preparation for that has already begun.
“The cool thing about sports is there’s a winner and loser every night,” Dodson said. “So tomorrow, we all go and do the same thing. We try to figure out how to get better.”
Turner Ashby 7 8 10 6 — 31
Spotswood 16 6 18 7 — 47
SPOTSWOOD (47) — Doss 2 1-1 5, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 1-2 1, Brady 1 0-0 2, H. Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 3 0-0 7, Khalil 11 7-8 32, K. Good 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 9-12 47.
TURNER ASHBY (31) — Simmers 2 0-0 6, Gerber 2 0-0 5, Brown 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 5 0-0 10, Smith 0 0-2 0, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Washington 5 0-0 10. Totals 14 0-2 31
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Khalil 3, Morris), Turner Ashby 3 (Simmers 2, Gerber)
