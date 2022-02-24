PENN LAIRD — As Tony Crews stepped into the Spotswood High School gymnasium one last time before departing on a bus back to Lynchburg, he spotted SHS coach Chad Edwards on the opposite end.
“Man, I don’t care to ever come back here and see this place again,” Gholson said with a laugh.
The friendly banter between Crews and Edwards was meant as a joke, but the Heritage-Lynchburg boys basketball coach probably truthfully didn’t enjoy much about the fourth-seeded Pioneers’ 66-44 loss to the top-seeded Trailblazers in the Region 3C boys basketball semifinals Thursday in Penn Laird.
“I just have so much respect for Coach Edwards and the entire Spotswood program as a whole,” Crews said afterward. “Make no doubt about it, though. We ran into an absolute buzzsaw here today.”
Just two nights removed from using a second-quarter run to run away from Turner Ashby in the regional quarterfinals, Spotswood used a 20-0 spurt in the second frame to put the game away on Thursday.
“We can’t simulate that athleticism in practice,” Edwards said about Heritage. “We just don’t have those guys. Taking a quarter to adjust and still having the lead, I think, was important. I told our staff coming into the game that I hoped it didn’t take a quarter and a deficit before we adjust. The kids deserve credit.”
Spotswood battled through a physical first quarter with the Pioneers with the teams exchanging the lead several times, but it was senior Carmelo Pacheco playing like it could be the last game of his career.
Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 guard that was named the Valley District Player of the Year this week, scored 14 of the Trailblazers’ 16 first-quarter points as they carried a three-point lead into the second period.
“Coach Edwards preached about legacy for seniors before the game in the locker room, so I knew I had to get us off to a good start,” Pacheco said. “I just wanted to give as much as I could out there.”
After Pacheco scored on a pair of free throws toward the end of the first quarter, Spotswood carried that momentum into the second, scoring the first 18 points of the frame and opening up a 21-point lead.
In that period, it was Carmelo’s brother, Camryn, impacting the game in a big way but it came in a multitude of ways as he assisted on three straight baskets and scored another at one span in the run.
Camryn Pacheco, a freshman, finished with seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
“For a freshman, we’re asking him to do more than any other freshman we’ve coached — and we’ve had some really good ones,” Edwards said about Camryn. “He wears the burden of being our primary ball handler, our primary perimeter defender, one of our best rebounders and to score for us. He deserves credit for being coachable and continuing to expand his game. His fingerprints are all over our basketball games. He’s just such a difference-maker in so many areas. Tonight, that was on display.”
By halftime, Spotswood led by 22 and the game never got closer than 20 the rest of the way.
After a tight battle at the Roger Bergey Classic on Dec. 17 at Harrisonburg High School, one in which the Trailblazers were able to squeak out a 75-69 non-district win, this one was much more lopsided.
“The growth was very evident,” Crews said of Spotswood. “They’re playing a lot more aggressive, seem like they have their foot under them and have sorted out their roles and play well in those roles.”
As what Edwards calls “the youngest and most inexperienced team” of his coaching tenure, Spotswood has exceeded any expectations placed upon it in the preseason and is now back in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for the first time since 2019. The Trailblazers reached the Region 3C title game a year ago, but did not advance under the condensed COVID-19 guidelines.
“This bunch really deserves credit,” Edwards said. “They hung in there, really had to adjust to a very demanding coach. … The kids have understood, not overreacted to my intensity.”
Carmelo Pacheco finished with 27 points and four boards in Thursday’s win and has been praised immensely this season for his emergence as a big-time leader in the locker room for Spotswood.
The last time the Trailblazers reached the state tournament, Carmelo Pacheco was a freshman.
“It means a lot,” said Carmelo Pacheco, who has started all four years on the varsity level. “I know I have to step up even more, keep encouraging and being positive with my teammates. We want it bad.”
Senior guard Ben Bellamy, who finished with 11 points and three steals for Spotswood (17-6), has experienced winning his entire prep career after playing at Eastern Mennonite School the past three seasons and advancing to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tourney each year. Despite that success, he has yet to win a state ring and hopes it happens this season.
“It feels good,” Bellamy said. “This my fourth time and I feel like this is the year.”
Edwards has watched firsthand as his team has went from a group of inexperienced players adjusting to the varsity level to a poised bunch that has executed flawlessly through two rounds of regional play.
“I think I’ve improved as a coach, too,” Edwards said. “Early on, I may have tried to do too much. But, in back-to-back [games] with two radically different game plans and one day of prep, this young bunch went out and executed to near perfection in the second quarter. They deserve credit for that.”
Jonathan Harding had eight points for Spotswood, which has now won nine in a row, while freshman Rayne Dean had eight points and 14 boards. Jackson Li added three points, two boards and two assists.
Reaching the state tournament likely wasn’t something the Trailblazers had as an expectation this year.
But, once again, the winningest program in the city/county over the past decade has done it again.
And before they begin state play, they hope to send seventh-seeded Fluvanna County — which comes to Penn Laird for the regional championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. — home feeling like the Pioneers.
“This is the best basketball we’ve played,” Bellamy said. “It’s February, so it’s Spotswood’s month.”
Heritage-Lynchburg 13 4 13 14 — 44
Spotswood 16 23 15 12 — 66
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG (44) — Jones 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 0-0 6, Webb 3 0-0 7, Williams 2 0-0 5, Banks 0 0-0 0, McMillan 3 0-0 6, Tucker 1 0-0 3, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ferguson 5 2-3 13, Washington 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-3 44.
SPOTSWOOD (66) — Car. Pacheco 9 5-5 27, Bellamy 5 0-0 11, Cam. Pacheco 3 1-3 7, Li 1 0-0 3, Sprague 0 0-0 0, Harding 4 0-0 8, Craig 0 0-0 0, Webb 1 0-0 2, Dean 2 4-6 8. Totals 25 10-14 66.
3-Point Goals — Heritage-Lyncburg 4 (Webb, Williams, Tucker, Ferguson), Spotswood 6 (Car. Pachco 4, Bellamy, Li).
