PENN LAIRD — In their the third meeting between the two Valley District opponents this season, second-seeded Spotswood had little trouble in a 15-0 rout of seventh-seeded Rockbridge County in the Region 3C baseball quarterfinals on Monday in Penn Laird.
Spotswood coach Marcus Davis said he wants his team to focus on four things: throw strikes, show discipline at the plate, be aggressive when on base and make routine field plays.
“Any [pitch] count, we felt like we could be competitive and move baseballs,” Davis said. “We tried to see as many pitches as we could and we tried to only be aggressive on pitches that we could hit. Our guys did a fantastic job buying into the strategy.”
Junior pitcher Benjamin Moyer allowed a leadoff hit in the top of the first, but followed up with three strikeouts to end the inning. Senior shortstop Luke Keister notched the first hit of the game for the Blazers in the bottom of the first. He scored after Rockbridge’s sophomore pitcher Sean Martino walked three batters, forcing the run.
Keister said he was trying to have fun and do what the team needed every time he stepped up to the plate, and that the double-digit win is good for the team going into the rest of the regional tournament. He has respect for Rockbridge, saying it’s a great program and that they’ll be “real good” in the future.
“Rockbridge is a phenomenal program with a great coach. [RCHS] coach [Travis] Roadcap is a great dude,” Keister said. “For us,[the win] just brings us really good confidence [and] a good push to get ready for these upcoming games.”
In the bottom of the second, senior catcher Dawson Russell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded — forcing another run home. Senior Noah Burtner followed up with a three-run RBI triple, putting Spotswood up 5-0. The Blazers kept the momentum going with juniors Trevor Shifflett and Heze Cross both driving in runs.
Moyer said it’s a “great feeling” when the team is doing what they’re supposed to do and that the team is never trying to “do too much” at the plate.
“The team’s going to do what the team’s going to do,” Moyer said. “We’re just going to do exactly what we work on at practice and just repeat it in the game.”
Spotswood continued to pull away in the bottom of the third with Keister driving in a run on a fly out — his second RBI of the game. Senior Dalton Nicely scored on a passed ball, putting the Blazers up 9-0.
Davis said there’s never complacency with his team even if they’re out to a significant lead. He said the team did a “fantastic” job being aggressive and putting pressure on their opponents to make plays.
“Our strategy is always to be aggressive and play aggressive no matter what,” Davis said. “Sometimes it’s going to bite us … but we’re going to make mistakes being aggressive. We want them to play free, [we] want them to play aggressive and try to make plays.”
The Blazers scored six more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cross drove in his second RBI of the game on a double. With the bases loaded, senior Andrew Baugher forced a run home after being hit by a pitch. Nicely drove in a run and Keister notched three more on a three-RBI double.
The Blazers didn’t allow the Wildcats to mount any sort of comeback and the game was called via mercy rule after the third out in the top of the fifth.
Moyer pitched almost the entire game, throwing eight strikeouts and no walks. He said the pitching staff is always trying to do exactly what they do in practice by throwing the first two strikes and going from there.
“We’re never going to try and go crazy or do too much,” Moyer said.
Davis said Moyer not throwing any walks was his “favorite” stat from his performance, noting that this was Moyer’s first game of the season without giving up any free bases.
“He did a great job of pounding the strike zone over and over again,” Davis said. “He did a phenomenal job tonight, just throwing a lot of strikes and letting his defense make plays for him.”
Spotswood (20-1) will take on Wilson Memorial in the regional semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. at home.
Davis said despite playing well against Rockbridge (10-12), tomorrow’s a new day and needs a new focus.
“We try to carry that through every game, through every single pitch we throw until the game’s over,” Davis said. “We’re focused on the task at hand and then we turn the page as soon as it’s over.”
Rockbridge County 000 00 — 0 2 1
Spotswood 162 6x — 15 10 0
Martino, McAloon, Potter and Golladay. Moyer, Baugher and Russell. W — Moyer. L — Martino.
