PENN LAIRD — Spotswood evened the non-district season series over Wilson Memorial on Thursday with a big-time Region 3C boys tennis victory at home.
The Trailblazers picked up wins in the No. 4 through No. 6 singles spots and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to secure a 6-3 match victory over the Green Hornets.
Wilson Memorial’s Conner Miller took down Jackson Knight 8-0 in the No. 1 singles match. Nathan Lees grabbed a singles win for Spotswood over Wilson Memorial’s Jake Wangler at the No. 2 spot.
Jack Reed nabbed an 8-6 win over Spotswood’s Cameron Cooley, while Maxwell Gass earned an 8-1 victory over Wilson Memorial’s Brandon Dewald. Ryland Wade defeated Tim Cole 8-4, and Andrew Wiley bested Clay Meeks 8-3 — both wins for Spotswood.
Miller and Reed blanked Knight and Cooley 8-0 in doubles action. The Blazers took doubles wins with Lees and Gass over Wangler and Dewald 9-7, and Wade and Wiley over Cole and Meeks 8-5.
The Blazers (8-3) dropped their next match 5-4 to E.C. Glass on Friday and will look to rebound against Turner Ashby in Valley District play on Tuesday. The Hornets (6-3) host district foe Staunton on Thursday.
(0) comments
