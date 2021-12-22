It was one of the best performances of Carmelo Pacheco’s decorated career.
The senior guard exploded for a career-high 38 points, including several clutch free throws down the stretch, to lift Spotswood to a thrilling 86-84 double-overtime victory over Fluvanna County in non-district boys basketball action in Palmyra on Wednesday.
Pacheco, who has been on a scoring terror to start the season, hit 13 shots from the field and was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe. He had seven points in the two overtime periods for the Trailblazers.
Spotswood (6-4) also got strong outings from the freshmen duo of Camryn Pacheco and Rayne Dean. Camryn Pacheco, the younger brother of Carmelo, had 13 points while Dean added 12.
Jackson Li, a sophomore, finished with 10 points for the Trailblazers while Ben Bellamy had nine.
Ben Craig was the only other Spotswood player in the scoring column with four points.
The Trailblazers, who are one of the youngest teams in the area, have been through an up-and-down stretch to start the season but continue to show promise against a grueling non-district slate.
Kobe Edwards and Bobby Gardner finished with 20 points apiece for the Flucos in the loss.
Lance Bruce added 16 points while Blaise Silverman and Kenan Smith had 14 apiece.
Spotswood 16 22 19 15 7 7 — 86
Fluvanna County 22 17 13 20 7 5 — 84
SPOTSWOOD (86) — Car. Pacheco 13 9-11 38, Bellamy 3 0-0 9, Cam. Pacheco 6 0-3 13, Li 4 2-2 10, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Harding 0 0-0 0, Craig 2 0-2 4, Dean 4 4-6 12. Totals 32 15-24 86.
FLUVANNA COUNTY (84) — Gardner 7 1-5 20, Edmonds 8 1-2 20, Silverman 5 2-3 14, Smith 3 2-2 14, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Bruce 5 3-5 16, Denby 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-17 84.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Bellamy 2, Car. Pacheco, Cam. Pacheco), Fluvanna County 12 (Bruce 3, Edmonds 3, Gardner 2, Silverman 2, Smith 2).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Girls Basketball
Riverheads 54, Rockbridge County 37: In Greenville, Claran Massie scored 18 points and Mackenzie Sacra added 16 as Riverheads rolled to a convincing 54-37 non-district win over Rockbridge County.
Taia Chandler and Anna Shirley added five points apiece for the Gladiators (5-2) in the victory.
The Wildcats (2-8) were led by Emily Mahood with 18 points and Madilyn Winterton with 12.
Waynesboro 42, Heritage-Lynchburg 37: Lillian Petrowski scored 21 points and had six steals as Waynesboro earned its first win of the season with a 42-37 non-district victory over Heritage-Lynchburg at home.
Freshman Shyla Williams added eight points, five blocks and a pair of steals for the Little Giants (1-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.