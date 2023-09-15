ELKTON — Following an impressive sweep of Broadway on Tuesday, it was evident that Spotswood was quickly establishing itself as one of the best teams in the area.
On Thursday, the Trailblazers continued to showcase how talented of a volleyball team they are as they picked up a hard-fought eighth straight victory following a 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 win over rival and Valley District foe East Rockingham in Elkton.
Spotswood's winning streak has been dominant, losing only one set during the run.
Spotswood's run to an 11th victory took work with an adamant seven-win East Rockingham up next.
East Rockingham took the first set 25-19. Both teams traded points early on. With the Eagles trailing 11-10, the team would reel off seven straight points to take a 17-11 lead, growing to a 21-14 advantage.
Despite finding themselves down seven points in the back end of the first set, Spotswood rallied by getting within three points at 22-19.
"That set was a good loss for us," Spotswood head coach Jim Roth said. "It got us [to realize], 'All right. We have a good team that is hitting the ball at us. Now we have to step up our defense and be on point with everything we're doing.'"
The second set changed the course for the rest of the match.
Momentum carried over from the first set to the second for East Rock as it scored three quick points. But with sophomore Claire Weaver serving for Spotswood, the Trailblazers would score eight straight points to build a 10-4 advantage.
Although Spotswood built a 20-10 lead, East Rockingham was not put away quickly, as the team scored 13 of the following 17 points to get within a point. It was too little, too late for the Eagles, however, as the Trailblazers hung onto a 25-17 win.
"We got knocked down a little bit in game one, but I was happy to see the girls respond," Roth said. "It's always nice to see that we can get off the mat and come back swinging."
Spotswood cruised to a third-set victory after the team scored 10 of the first 12 points to open the set.
The fourth set was a challenging back-and-forth match that the Trailblazers edged out at the end.
"The thing about a game like tonight in a very good opponent in East Rock, is it helps us get ready for playoff-type atmosphere," Roth said. "We expect to be there. This was a great test for us."
It was another big night for senior setter Raygan Wade, who dished out a team-high 36 assists for Spotswood. Meanwhile, fellow senior outside hitter Dani Kunkle led the way with 15 kills and 23 digs. Jo Robertson added eight kills.
Sophomore outside hitter Nora Fox led East Rockingham with seven aces and 10 kills, while senior outside hitter Kate Simpkins added seven kills and 10 digs. Junior outside hitter Alliyah McNair had an impressive evening with nine aces, nine kills, and a team-high 17 assists. Senior defensive specialist Macy Estep led the way with 17 digs.
Spotswood (11-1, 3-0 Valley) will have a few days off to prepare for Harrisonburg on Tuesday, while East Rockingham (7-5, 1-2 Valley) will be back on the volleyball court on Monday when they visit Luray (7-3).
