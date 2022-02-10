It’s onto the postseason for two Valley District squads with one playing hot and the other coming in cold.
Spotswood junior Zoli Khalil came into Thursday night’s senior celebration matchup with one goal on her mind — to finish unbeaten in Valley District play. Turns out, the Trailblazers were able to do just that.
Led by a dominant first-half effort cruised to a 58-28 victory over Broadway in girls basketball action in Penn Laird, finishing a perfect 8-0 in Valley District play and capturing its fifth consecutive district crown.
“It’s a big a thing,” said Khalil, who finished with a game-high 32 points. “We had a close game with [Broadway] last time. It was not a close game this time.”
Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson and his players screamed, celebrated and jumped in the air as the Valley District trophy was placed in the hands of Spotswood. Unlike years past, this Blazers team won the title with a young roster and Dodson said it isn’t just Khalil every night. It’s a whole team effort.
“We were in a situation this year with so much youth,” Dodson said. “[We] got the chance to watch them grow up. We watched them grow up and play, maybe, their best game of the season tonight as a group.”
The Blazer put together a complete first half. From 16 points by Khalil to freshman Riley Joyner shooting 3s from beyond the arc, it was the definition of dominant. Even though neither team got on the board the first four minutes into the game, Spotswood found its groove and took off.
Blazers junior Brooke Morris, who finished with six points, said after the win against Turner Ashby on Tuesday that the goal was to win every quarter. After scoring 16 in the opening quarter and following it up with 22 in the second on Thursday, the team agrees that they did just that.
“We understood what we had to do to keep them off the paint and not foul,” senior Kailee Good said. “We did that.”
Celebrating on senior night, Samantha Brady said her final Valley District title is a special one. As someone who moved schools, she said the Blazers adapted her as a family and now it’s time for the postseason.
“Coming from a different school it feels nice to be welcomed,” Brady said. “Everyone welcomed me and I’m really glad to win [the district championship].”
The third and fourth quarters saw the flame of the first two for the home squad fade just slightly but Spotswood (13-7, 8-0 Valley) still put up 20 more points in the second half. For the visiting Gobblers, it was a hard night on both sides of the ball but the second half is where the scoring trickled in.
By then, though, it was too late for Broadway.
“Everybody wins and everybody loses,” Dodson said. “The biggest thing is that you want to be playing well at this time of the year. I think it shows that we're playing a lot better than we were two weeks ago.”
Senior Emma Bacon finished with three points in her final regular-season game for Broadway in the loss, and hugged every one of her coaches and teammates as she came out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Wren Wheeler finished the night with 15 for the Gobblers (9-12, 3-5 Valley), a team-high, and led the group with five in the first half. The freshman made three 3-pointers in the loss. Broadway, which has lost five of its last six, now waits to see if it makes the Region 3C playoffs, which will feature 10 teams ranked based off power ratings.
Dodson mentioned how when the team walks into other schools, they see the banner of championships. Dodson said it’s a motivating factor for his squad and to win it again means a lot.
“When you walk to other schools — Turner Ashby or at least some of the epic programs from the area — you see what they've done,” Dodson said. “You realize how important each of them are, [and] how they can slip through your hands.
Next up for the Valley District champions is the regional round of the playoffs, which Dodson calls, “the second season.”
“Don't dismiss a district championship trophy,” Dodson said. “Because in the first 22 games in the season, that's all you can play for. So that has to be your goal. Now you're gonna get ready to step into the second season, where you're trying to find another one.”
Broadway 2 7 12 7 — 28
Spotswood 16 22 14 6 — 58
BROADWAY (28) — Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 6 0-0 15, Wimer 1 0-0 2, Gatesman 0 0-0 0, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Hardy 2 0-0 4, E. Bacon 1 1-1 3, M. Bacon 1 0-0 2, Suters 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Dingus 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-1 28.
SPOTSWOOD (58) — Doss 3 0-0 6, Joyner 2 0-0 6, Jones 0 0-2 0, Brady 0 1-1 1, H. Good 1 0-0 2, Morris 2 0-0 6, Khalil 12 7-12 32, K. Good 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 8-15 58
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Wheeler), Spotswood 6 (Joyner 2, Morris 2, Khalil, K. Good).
