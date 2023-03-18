In Penn Laird, sophomore infielder Addyson Moats had a triple and two RBIs, and senior outfielder Brooke Morris was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored as Spotswood won its second straight to open the 2023 campaign with a gritty 9-5 non-district victory over a much-improved Waynesboro team on Thursday.
Junior standout Taelor Ware struck out eight, giving up zero earned runs, over three innings in the circle and also had a hit, while CiCi Rodriguez tossed two innings, striking out four and giving up zero earned runs while also registering a knock at the plate.
Charley Bentley, a sophomore catcher, also had a hit for the Trailblazers, while freshman Maycee Dean finished with two hits, and senior Braxten Jones had a double.
Junior pitcher Jakiah Tucker tossed a complete game for the Little Giants, giving up three earned runs on nine hits and zero walks, but eight fielding errors were too much to overcome in the season opener, allowing six unearned runs in the first two frames.
Spotswood (2-0) is back in action Monday with a trip to Crozet for a big non-district contest at Western Albemarle, while Waynesboro (0-1) will host Turner Ashby.
