Winded from the race she just completed, a smile broke across her face before a brief pause.
“It means so much to me, but…” Spotswood sophomore Taylor Myers said.
That’s the uniqueness of Myers and the rest of her Trailblazers teammates on the course.
Despite complete domination in recent seasons, Spotswood runners aren’t focused on themselves.
“Just like last year, I want to do well for my team,” Myers said. “I just care about my team.”
That team-first mentality from the Trailblazers seems to be paying off after they won the boys and girls team titles at the Valley District cross country championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
Myers (19:19) won the girls race and SHS junior Jacob Amberg (16:48) came out victorious on the boys side.
“It’s exciting,” Amberg said. “The work paid off. I felt good about the race. It was definitely one of the toughest races I’ve ever ran, but I just pushed through it.”
Spotswood won the girls title with 39 points with Harrisonburg (51), Rockbridge County (64) and Turner Ashby (69) following behind them. For the boys, the Trailblazers (33) were followed by the Blue Streaks (48), Broadway (79), Rockbridge (97) and TA (114).
Both Spotswood teams will advance to next week’s Region 3C meet along with the Rockbridge County girls and the Broadway boys. The Harrisonburg teams, meanwhile, will compete in the Region 5D championships.
“I feel pretty good,” Amberg said. “I definitely need a little more work to get there.”
Harrisonburg’s Jack Haverty (17:46) was second in the boys race while Spotswood’s Ross Iudica (17:48) and Kasey McClure (17:56) finished third and fifth with Rockbridge’s Evan Roney (17:49) sandwiched between.
Valley District Cross Country Championships
The girls race sets off from the starting line at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
The girls race sets off from the starting line at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Spotswood's Taylor Myers takes first place at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Spotswood's Taylor Myers cruises to the finish line in first place at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Broadway's Taylor Driver takes second place at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Turner Ashby's Rachel Craun takes third place at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Harrisonburg's Annie Poirot sprints for the finish to defend fourth place at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Harrisonburg's Annie Poirot, left, hugs teammate Claire Kirwan after their race at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Turner Ashby's Mia Flory defends her position against Rockbridge's Deena Ludtke at the finish line at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
The boy's race gets off to a start at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Spotswood's Jacob Amberg takes first place unopposed at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Harrisonburg's Jack Haverty sprints to the finish to defend second place at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Spotswood's Kasey McClure edges out Broadway's Scott Showalter at the finish line during the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cross Country Championships
Runners recover after finishing their race at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Gobblers sophomore Taylor Driver (19:33) was runner-up in the girls race with TA’s Rachel Craun (20:39) in third, Rockbridge County’s Nicole Black (20:48) fourth and Harrisonburg’s Annie Poirot (20:57) fifth.
“I definitely didn’t get the time I wanted,” Myers said. “By the end, I was just so tired. I think it was a combination of the hills and the wind, just made it difficult for me.”
Rockbridge’s Roney and Malcolm Kosmas (18:02), who finished 10th, along with Turner Ashby’s Christian Souders (18:08), who finished 12th, will also advance as individuals on the boys side to the regional competition.
For the girls, it will be Driver, Craun and Knights teammate Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (21:18) moving on.
“My goal this year was to get to regionals at the end of the season,” Craun said. “It means a lot to do that in my last year.”
It was the third straight season the Trailblazers swept the boys and girls district championships.
It was also the second straight season a Spotswood boys has won the district title and the third consecutive time an SHS girl has won.
“I feel pretty good about where I am right now,” Myers said. “I’m setting my goals on regionals and states and just hope to do better than I did last year.”
