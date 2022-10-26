As Harrisonburg volleyball’s team captain, Kai Blosser had to be a leader in her senior year.
Between having to relay information from her head coach to the players to helping the younger teammates, Blosser did her best to fill her role as captain. As a player, she focused on breaking down bad habits this season.
“I kind of started from the top and redid some things I originally learned,” Blosser said. “I wasn’t able to greatly improve the skills I already had, but instead build up on them to create better skills. A big part of this year was my leading ability and being able to lead the team.”
The Streaks went 3-17 this season and after losing a lot of players last year, Blosser feels they were able to build for the future. This was Harrisonburg’s first year under head coach Erin Brubaker, who Blosser said is “amazing” and someone she went to a lot.
“She has such a knowledge of the game already and she’s able to teach it in a way that I fully understand,” Blosser said. “It’s amazing how she’s been able to incorporate things like conditioning and things that aren’t always the [most fun] at practice and make them seem so fun.”
Brubaker took over for Hannah Bowman-Hrasky, who coached the Streaks for 10 years. While Blosser said the coaching change wasn’t a big adjustment to her, there was a difference.
“My other coach was amazing, but I feel like before I was kinda shy,” Blosser said. “I wasn’t able to see her as well as I’m able to see Coach Brubaker. I have such a better knowledge of her and she knows me so much better.”
This season, Brubaker felt Blosser has been able to blossom as a player in her senior year after moving her from an outside to a middle hitter.
“She has definitely come alive more with blocking and hitting,” Brubaker said. “That’s been a spot that she's really preferred and I think has been a great fit for her.”
The decision to move Blosser to middle was a joint decision between her, Brubaker and assistant coach Kara Durren because they needed a taller player for the position. As a result, Brubaker saw Blosser become a more aggressive player than previous years.
“I think in the last few seasons, something didn’t quite click for her,” Brubaker said. “This season, I think that move to middle has made her feel a lot more confident in what she does and she’s able to be herself and perform a little bit better on the court. It’s a little bit easier for her to come alive and be positive and show who she really is.”
Brubaker noticed Blosser become a more vocal player since becoming team captain, such as providing input during timeouts, in between sets and providing feedback during practice and drills.
“She’s become a lot more vocal in the last year and has really stepped up that way,” Brubaker said.
As Blosser moves on, Brubaker will miss her positive attitude and her willingness to ask questions and try new things.
“Sometimes it can be hard to go out and look like a fool if you’re trying something new for the first time,” Brubaker said. “She’s always willing to just take what we give her and then use that feedback to get better.”
When reflecting on her time on the Harrisonburg court, Blosser couldn't recall the specific matches they happened in, but some big moments that stand out to her were when she was able to throw down a good spike or put up a good block.
“Realizing what I can do on the court and what my potential is gave me the confidence to be able to continue doing it,” Blosser said. “It just let me know that I also have that ability and so it helps me not be as scared to do certain things.”
Moving beyond high school, Blosser doesn’t plan on playing at collegiate level. She wants to keep playing at a club level and throughout her whole life, though, because she loves the game.
As she leaves the Blue Streaks, she said she will miss the team the most because she felt she built strong connections this season.
“My best friends are definitely on this team, so I’m really going to miss having both the coaches and the players,” Blosser said. “I had a fun year this year, the program was able to grow so much within a year and I’m really going to miss that and everything connected to it. It was a great opportunity for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.