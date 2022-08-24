Familiarity goes a long way on the football field and it's especially evident for Harrisonburg this preseason as it enters year No. 2 under Kyle Gillenwater.
The veteran coach took over as the head guy for the Blue Streaks just weeks before the start of the 2021 season, forcing players and coaches to get to know each other quickly and install a brand new playbook on the fly throughout the year.
Now, with a full offseason behind them, Harrisonburg players are confident that the second year with Gillenwater will have much different results than the first one.
“I’m very excited with the new coaching staff and new players," Harrisonburg running back Aaron McAfee Jr. said. "I think we’ll do very well.”
McAfee is one of the biggest names returning for the Blue Streaks as the team's premier running back after a breakout sophomore campaign a year ago.
The 5-foot-11 shifty back put together solid numbers in limited action as a sophomore, proving to be a big-time runner and Gillenwater has not been shy about the fact that team is expecting even bigger things from him this season.
But he's not the only key piece for Harrisonburg as JJ Engle, a junior, moves over from the receiver spot to take over at quarterback for Keenan Glago, who had started under center the past three seasons for the Blue Streaks.
Known for his athleticism and dual-threat abilities, Engle will provide a solid 1-2 punch out of the backfield for the Blue Streaks and with a number of key receivers back on the outside as well, the offensive unit has the potential to be special.
Seniors Blake Tillman and Donte Harvey-Wright are among the key lineman that will play a role on both sides of the ball as Harrisonburg looks for more success.
“Just getting them ready for what’s to come," Tillman said about his role as a leader for the Blue Streaks. "Some of these guys have never been here before, so it’s my job to get them to the game and introduce them. It’s a physical sport, hard to play. But we’ve got a lot of good kids out here and I think it’ll be easy.”
Despite learning the playbook and his expectations on the fly in year one, Harrisonburg still managed to have a solid season under Gillenwater.
The Blue Streaks finished 5-5 overall with a loss to Spotswood in the regular-season finale eliminating their shot of reaching the Region 5D playoffs.
But several key pieces are back and, as players have noted, that year of familiarity will go a long way as the team looks to take another step forward this season.
Harrisonburg will open its season on Thursday at home against Albemarle.
The Blue Streaks, who are the lone Class 5 school in the area, also face John Handley, Millbrook, Orange County, William Fleming and Staunton on the non-district slate before ending the year with four straight Valley District games.
As the team now gets set to enter a difficult non-district schedule to open up the season, the players and coaches agree they're more prepared than a year ago.
“It’s a lot better," McAfee said. "He has a lot more respect from all the players.”
