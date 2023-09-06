Fresh off their first loss of the young season, morale hadn’t changed for Harrisonburg.
Instead, the Blue Streaks came out impressively, dominating Staunton en route to a 25-13, 26-24, 25-21 non-district sweep in prep volleyball action at Roger Bergey Court on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Veronica Gutierrez led the way for the Blue Streaks with a team-high 13 kills and 14 digs, while freshman outside hitter Nora Von Rotz contributed nine kills.
Teagan Miller, the junior standout for Harrisonburg, was also solid with 15 digs of her own while serving up four aces, and fellow junior Macy Waid dished out a team-high 34 assists.
The Streaks (5-1) open up Valley District play on Thursday with a trip to East Rockingham (6-3), while Staunton (3-6) hosts Bath County in a non-district match that evening.
