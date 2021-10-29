In a back-and-forth battle, the lone prep football contest of the evening in Rockingham County was decided on one play.
Trailing host Harrisonburg by one point with less than two minutes to go, Rockbridge County decided to go for what would’ve been a go-ahead 2-point conversion.
But, the Blue Streaks’ defense held strong, putting pressure on Wildcats quarterback Miller Jay and tipped the ball away to force an incomplete pass to hold onto their 32-31 lead and the score they would win by on Friday in Valley District action at HHS.
“It was definitely not dull,” HHS coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “Hats off to everybody — they fought and we fought — we just made one more play than they did.”
Rockbridge County cut into Harrisonburg’s lead when it drove downfield, and with 1:55 on the clock, Jay hit Isaiah Williams alone in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown reception.
Harrisonburg’s offense was good throughout, too, though, and always was able to capitalize on mistakes made by the Wildcats.
Harrisonburg took its time on the first drive of the game, winding down nearly half the first quarter before senior quarterback Keenan Glago threw a touchdown pass. Yet just when Harrisonburg’s fans settled into the game, Jay threw back-to-back 20-yard receptions to get into the red zone. On second down, senior wide receiver Keswick Owens caught a 10-yard pass to tie it up and provide an indication for how the rest of the night would go.
“We know what we are, and we just had to focus on that regardless of what they did,” Streaks junior lineman Joel Alvarado said.
Tensions only heightened with Rockbridge senior defensive back Zachary Bean snatching the ball from Harrisonburg and running toward the end zone — getting tackled at the 10-yard line. The next play, Harrisonburg senior linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia intercepted the ball and put the Blue Streaks back on offense.
Despite Harrisonburg’s quick response, the Wildcats forced a punt. Once the ball was back in Rockbridge’s hands, Owens flew on a 13-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead.
“We had some busted coverages on a few of those plays,” Gillenwater said. “We had lost our concentration a little bit sometimes.”
Fans might’ve felt they could finally relax until Lopez Mejia tipped and caught the ball for another interception then ran it back 10 yards to the house. But that still wasn’t enough for him — Lopez Mejia caught his third interception of the night. The interception led to a short field and a Glago 14-yard rushing touchdown. The interceptions propelled the Blue Streaks to a 21-13 advantage.
“I’ve never seen it before,” Gillenwater said. “Three interceptions, one half and one person — it’s pretty impressive.”
Owens continued to be a highlight for the Wildcats by not giving into the defense’s pressure. He eventually found a hole among the chaos and ran nearly 60 yards for a touchdown to make it a one-score game. Rockbridge attempted a two-point conversion but failed to convert.
Harrisonburg kicked a field goal to keep Rockbridge at a distance as halftime approached, but junior wide receiver Isaiah Williams caught a 22-yard touchdown pass, and the Wildcats led once again. Rockbridge attempted another two-point conversion but were unsuccessful. Harrisonburg looked to score one more as the half closed, but there wasn’t enough on the clock, and the Blue Streaks were down by one halfway through.
“That really just motivated us,” Alvarado said. “We knew what we had to do to get this [win].”
As the second half began, neither team could score as fog loomed overhead. Just before the third quarter ended, Blue Streak sophomore wide receiver Xavier Williams caught a 21-yard touchdown pass and handed the lead right back to Harrisonburg.
That was the lead the Blue Streaks never gave away.
