After narrowly winning its first match against Broadway, Harrisonburg learned its lesson.
The Blue Streaks led 7-0 at the end of the first period and kept their foot on the gas, trouncing the Gobblers 9-0 in Valley District boys soccer action Tuesday at HHS.
The Streaks narrowly won 4-3 over Broadway earlier this year after leading 3-0 at halftime.
HHS head coach Anthony Marasco believes his guys used that experience Tuesday not to allow the Gobblers back in the game.
“These kids have learned that no matter what the score is at halftime, we have to go out and make sure we get the next goal,” Marasco said. “We have to carry over the tone from the first half.”
Marasco was impressed with sophomore Izaack Cruz Gonzalez’s outing with three goals on Tuesday, and overall, he felt it was a solid team effort.
“The defense did a really good job,” Marasco said. “They kept a lot of shots off our goal. Izaack had a hat trick tonight, he passed the ball, he shot the ball well [and] he defended well.”
Cruz said the team had extra motivation to win Tuesday because they knew it could’ve been the last home game for the team’s five seniors.
“It feels good for the fans to come support us,” Cruz said. “Especially [when they announce] the starters, when they scream our name and cheer for us.”
Cruz is happy to see that he’s turned the corner on scoring since the start of the year after saying he struggled at the beginning of the season.
“I started off the season a little slow [with] no goals and just assists,” Cruz said. “It’s building up my confidence a lot more knowing I can shoot and make it in the goal.”
Sophomore Fernando Galindo Romero notched two goals for Harrisonburg Tuesday, while Antony Pereira Machado, Isai Rodriguez Mendoza, Daniel Romero, and Braeden McGrath each contributed a goal.
The Gobblers (5-10, 0-7 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County Friday to close out their regular season, while the Blue Streaks (8-3-2, 6-1 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County Thursday and will hold sole possession of the Valley District title with a win or tie.
Marasco said one of his team’s goals at the beginning of the year was to win districts, and they’ll do just that with one more solid performance.
“They know if we want that, we have to take care of business on Thursday,” Marasco said. “We have to be ready for work in practice and push it through to Thursday.”
