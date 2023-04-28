Senior midfielder Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez scored twice, and Harrisonburg used a fast start to push past Rockbridge County 3-1 in Valley District girls soccer at home Thursday.
Hannah O’Fallon, a sophomore forward, had the other goal for the Blue Streaks, who got all three scores in the first half.
The lone goal for the Wildcats also came in the first half as junior forward Sophia Vaught scored off an assist from sophomore midfielder Lydia Kendall to even the score up.
Rockbridge had one more opportunity for a score in the second half but missed a penalty kick to remain down two.
Sophia Perlozzo, a junior, finished with nine saves for RCHS.
Harrisonburg (8-3, 5-0 Valley) will return to action Tuesday with another big Valley District road game at Spotswood.
The Wildcats (4-8, 1-4 Valley), who have lost six of seven, will face the Trailblazers on Friday in a district game at home.
