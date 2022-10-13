After an exciting, high-flying competition that featured some big-time performances, all four city/county competition cheer teams will be advancing to their respective regional competitions next week.
Performing in its home gym, Harrisonburg won the Valley District title on Thursday with a score of 410.5.
As the lone Class 5 team in the league, the Blue Streaks automatically advance to the Region 5D competition. Joining them as local teams advancing will be Turner Ashby, Spotswood and Broadway in Region 3C.
“This team has been one of the most hard-working and versatile teams that I’ve ever worked with,” Harrisonburg head coach Dani Peyton said. “They have had so many obstacles this year and I’m so incredibly proud of the way they’ve pulled together.”
Harrisonburg seniors Lizzie Gotay and Maya Sarco earned first-team all-district honors in the competition. To Gotay, winning means everything to her because of the work they’ve put in and obstacles they’ve faced.
“When I was on the mat, I could feel everybody’s excitement,” Gotay said. “Performing was very different than past [competitions] and I just felt a lot of different adrenaline when I was competing.”
Sarco attested to the team’s adversity they’ve battled through this season, saying it could have stopped them from reaching their goals but they’ve worked hard to be where they’re at.
“I’m happy we’ve finally got here with all our hard work,” Sarco said.
Turner Ashby placed second with a total score of 396 and Lilliana Hernandez, Ava Pitsenbarger, Alana Dennis and Savannah Pence all earned first-team all-district honors for the Knights.
TA coach Amanda Zimbro said her team performed very well and the Knights are excited to go to regionals.
“They had some of the harder stunts of the evening and we’re pumped to go to regionals because we’ve never gone with this high of a score,” Zimbro said. “Looking forward to it.”
Zimbro has been working with the competition team for a while now and the progress the program has made in recent seasons has been significant, making this year's trip to regional even more special.
“This group of girls we have is so talented and super hard-working,” Zimbro said. “They really, really dig deep to make sure it happens.”
Third was Spotswood with a total score of 383.5. Camila Washington, Grace Good and Kendall Simmons were the Trailblazers who earned first-team all-district honors and head coach Bridget Smith said she was proud of how her team’s routine went and added in some more difficulty that they wanted to try before regionals.
“We wanted to attempt those skills before we got to the region level and I think they did well with them,” Smith said. “Our goal was to see how we stacked up against other teams for region and we seemed to be getting closer to the teams that we would need to beat to advance.”
Moving forward, Smith said she sees an improvement in her team as regionals approaches. She said her team is super excited to compete.
“We have a lot of veterans on the team, we have 11 kids on the team that are seniors,” Smith said. “It means a lot for them to get to keep going on their last year.”
The fourth, and final team, to move on to regionals was Broadway, which had a total score of 373.5 with Davis Hinkle and Peyton Conley earning first-team honors.
Gobblers head coach Shawna Conley said she’s proud of her team and how they performed.
“We had a rough week with a lot of illness and some injuries and they really came out and brought energy that they didn’t really have in them I think, because of illness,” Conley said. “We’re ready to get back in the gym and up our difficulty for regionals to try to move on.”
It makes Conley proud to see her team battle through the adversity, she said, because she knows how hard it can be. Conley said it also makes her job easier to know that she’s working with a great group of athletes.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of them,” Conley said. “They’re a great group of kids, not a lot of drama, just really kind, good kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.