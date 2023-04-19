Three wins down, and suddenly Harrisonburg is turning a corner.
The Blue Streaks built a two-point lead by the half and clamped down defensively after intermission to pick up a 3-1 Valley District girls soccer win over city/county rival Turner Ashby on Tuesday at HHS.
HHS assistant coach Sarah East was extremely happy with the win. In the post-game huddle, she told her girls she’d seen the potential they possess all season, and they’re showcasing it at the right time.
“They’re playing how they need to,” said East, stepping in for head coach Kelsey Watson. “They have the mindset they need to sweep the district, so we’re happy about the win. They did a great job tonight.”
East attested their success to their progression over the course of the season. She feels they’re clicking and meshing well together.
“We had a lot of freshmen coming on, so I think they’re finally hitting their stride,” East said. “They’re just realizing what they’re capable of, and they’re achieving that now, I think.”
Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez got the Blue Streaks on the board first as she drove down the field and put the ball in the back of the net with just over 12 minutes left in the first half to make it a 1-0 lead.
After dropping both games to Turner Ashby last year, Rodriguez felt it was a significant achievement to pick up the win over their crosstown rival on Tuesday and said it felt good to win a third straight game.
“This year, we finally achieved that goal,” Rodriguez said.
Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez notched the other two goals for Harrisonburg, putting the lead out of Turner Ashby’s reach.
Rodriguez said her team had progressed nicely through the last few seasons — a big reason she believes they’re on a roll as of late.
“Everyone individually is trying to achieve their goals and work on their strengths,” Rodriguez said. “I think we’re all cooperating and helping each other in that case.”
Tuesday marked the fourth loss in Turner Ashby’s last five games.
TA head coach Jon McClure felt they struggled with depth issues on Tuesday, noting they had several kids sidelined with injuries.
“The kids that stepped up to play next did a fine, fine job,” McClure said. “We needed just a few extra players to rotate and sub around.”
Freshman Amelia Hughes tallied the sole goal for the Knights.
McClure praised Hughes for being a phenomenal asset to the team and having the ability to play multiple positions, especially Tuesday.
“Amelia’s smart on the ball, she’s fast, and [the goal] was a clinical finish on her part,” McClure said.
McClure said he feels his team matches up well with anyone, which he sees as a positive coming off Tuesday’s loss, and that, ultimately, the Knights can get things turned around as they continue to get healthy.
“When we’re organized, when we’re mentally focused, we’re hard to beat,” McClure said. “Our defensive line [on Tuesday], they held defensively. As soon as we get the ball going forward, we’re going to score goals and we’re going to be hard to beat.”
The Blue Streaks (6-2, 3-0 Valley) travel to Broadway on Friday for another Valley District battle, while the Knights (3-5-1, 1-1 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County that night for a district clash.
Harrisonburg is riding a high, and East couldn't be more thrilled.
She said she and her team were excited to secure a win over TA and is hopeful to carry the momentum through the rest of district play.
“We’re hitting our stride,” East said. “I think that’s the best way to say it. This was a really big win for us to propel us and keep going throughout the season.”
