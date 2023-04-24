With victories in five of the six singles matches, Harrisonburg earned a 7-2 Valley District girls tennis win over Broadway on Friday at home.
Sophia Yoder earned a 10-1 win over Broadway’s Annabelle Cook at the No. 2 spot for the Blue Streaks and was followed up by HHS teammates Caryanne Shaw, Veronica Gutierrez, Olivia Eberly, and Natalie Corso, all earning victories in their respective singles matches.
The lone singles win for the Gobblers came from junior Maya Bacon at No. 1 singles, as she earned a thrilling 10-7 victory over Leslie Yang.
In the doubles matches, Bacon paired with Maggie Roberts to earn a 10-8 victory at the No. spot, but Yang/Shaw and Gutierrez/Eberly came out with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 to wrap it up for the Streaks.
Harrisonburg (6-5, 3-2 Valley) will aim for its third straight win Wednesday with a non-district match against Sherando at home.
Broadway (4-8, 0-5 Valley) hosts Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
