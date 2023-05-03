It was as impressive as Harrisonburg's defense has been all year.
The Blue Streaks limited first-place Spotswood and kept it out of an offensive rhythm, creating a bit of chaos at the top of the Valley District boys soccer standings with an impressive 3-0 shutout of their rival at Dr. Walter F. Green, III Field on Tuesday.
Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby now sit atop the league standings with one loss apiece. Coincidentally, they’ll meet on Friday in a rematch of a 4-3 HHS win on April 18.
“We told them that if they play their game and we dictate things, and we don't let them dictate things, that things would go our way,” Streaks head coach Anthony Marasco said.
Harrisonburg managed 16 shots all night, scoring thrice with five shots on goal saved by Spotswood senior goalkeeper Aiden Grefe. It was a largely uneventful night for HHS sophomore goalkeeper Adolfo Rivera Rivas, who needed six saves to post the shutout.
The Trailblazers were handicapped by stellar Harrisonburg defense, managing only eight shots on the night. Marasco said his team was out to avenge recent mistakes.
“We’ve let up some bad goals, so they were pretty motivated and frustrated. They wanted to show, ‘Hey, when we’re on our stuff, it’s hard to get past us,’” Marasco said.
Right out of the gate, the Blue Streaks put the Trailblazers on defense, where they would remain for most of the night. Within the first minute, junior right back Daniel Romero took a shot, but it hit off the left post. Junior left wing Isai Rodriguez Mendoza missed a free kick off the crossbar for Harrisonburg at the 31:35 mark. With 20:05 left in the first half, Romero scored off an inbound pass from senior left back Braeden McGrath to give Harrisonburg a 1-0 lead. Romero managed seven shots on the night, four on goal.
“I know these guys (Spotswood) and I know I can take them on,” Romero said. “I’m always confident in myself… I always believe in myself, and I think that was the key.”
Junior central attacking midfielder Steve Carranza Mejia faked out Grefe on a penalty shot with 9:49 left in the first half to push the lead to 2-0. SHS junior midfielder Ian Joya tried to cut the lead in half with 3:10 left in the half, but Rivas stopped his shot.
Three minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Andres Cardoso would fail to make the Trailblazers' second and final shot on goal for the night. Sophomore central attacking midfielder Izaack Cruz Gonzalez missed a shot just over the crossbar and another tipped over the crossbar by Grefe before connecting for an unassisted goal with 20:24 left in the game. Within the game's last three minutes, Spotswood took three shots, but they all came up empty as the Blue Streaks picked up the win.
The Trailblazers (10-2, 4-2 Valley) have a quick turnaround, with a massive Region 3C showdown against Staunton in non-district action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Harrisonburg (6-3-2, 5-1 Valley) travels to rival TA on Friday.
Marasco said he hoped his team would use Tuesday’s win as energy for Friday.
“I told them, ‘Hey, this is an awesome result, I’m really proud of what we did, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t build on this,” Marasco said. “So we’re just gonna take this win, build on it, and get ready for a big matchup with TA on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.