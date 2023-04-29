With wins in five of the six singles matches, Harrisonburg earned an 8-1 victory over struggling Rockbridge County in Valley District girls tennis action at HHS on Thursday.
Senior Sophia Fafatas earned a 10-6 win at No. 1 singles for the Wildcats, but it was all Blue Streaks outside of that.
Sophia Pimentel Yoder, a junior, won 10-2 at No. 2 singles, while classmate Clare Kirwan won 10-1 at No. 3 for HHS.
Junior Caryanne Shaw (10-1), sophomore Veronica Gutierrez (10-0), and junior Olivia Eberly (10-0) swept the No. 4 through No. 6 singles spot for the Blue Streaks convincingly.
In the doubles matches, Yoder/Kirwan picked up a hard-fought 10-5 win at the No. 1 spot, while freshman star Leslie Yang paired with Shaw for a 10-1 victory at No. 2.
Eberly/Gutierrez won 10-0 at No. 3 doubles for Harrisonburg.
The Streaks (7-5, 4-2 Valley) return to action Thursday with a Valley District match at Spotswood, while Rockbridge (2-9, 1-6 Valley), now on a seven-match skid, will host Stuarts Draft in a non-district match in Lexington on Tuesday.
