It's taken some time, but Kyle Gillenwater is finally seeing progress.
The veteran coach, who is in his first year leading the Harrisonburg High School football team, admitted there's been plenty of challenges in his debut season.
From dealing with the protocols surrounding COVID-19 to the simple fact that he took over the program just weeks before preseason training camp was set to begin, it has been an anything-but-ordinary start to his HHS tenure.
So after back-to-back lopsided losses to open the season, when the Blue Streaks finally took down Millbrook 14-12 in Week 3, Gillenwater rejoiced a bit.
“It was really good," Gillenwater said. "This group has been through a lot. These seniors had three head coaches in three seasons. Stuff is changing rapidly for them and then you throw in COVID and other stuff and it’s a little all over the place. I was really proud. They stuck together and played as a team for the first time. We got good results and, hopefully, it will transfer forward a little bit.”
Although Gillenwater is fully aware of how long of a season it is and the quick turnaround the team faces each week in preparing for its next opponent, momentum and confidence are two major keys in high school athletics.
That's why, with confidence dwindling, a late-game victory was pivotal.
“It felt good, you know, because it was a very tough schedule playing against these [Class 4] and [Class 5] schools," Harrisonburg standout offensive and defensive lineman Joel Alvarado said. "It felt good to finally get a win.”
Harrisonburg opened the season with a difficult road loss to Albemarle and then suffered a rout at the hands of rival John Handley a week later at home.
In those two games, the Blue Streaks mustered up a total of just 13 points.
“Defense is ahead of offense, so I’m hopeful it’ll play out that way," Gillenwater said. "They're on their third playbook. They’re starting to understand. There’s a learning curve and we have to get them caught up. That’s our job.”
Against the Pioneers last week, although the scoreboard may not have painted the full picture, Harrisonburg's offense looked much more efficient.
The Blue Streaks were rewarded for their efforts when Tyrell Foster rumbled in from 36 yards out to give Harrisonburg a thrilling 14-12 road victory.
“It felt awesome, man," HHS linebacker Dante Edwards said. "We played together. I felt like we played well offensively and the defense was just doing our thing out there. We just had to pick it up. I feel like that’s what drove us to our first win. ... We just have to come out here and do what we can to win.”
With Valley District play not set to begin until Oct. 15, Harrisonburg still has three tough non-district games remaining on its schedule this season.
“It’s important because we can always make excuses, but we just have to buckle up and make a play," Alvarado said. "We had a tough schedule, but we are just going through it like a gauntlet. We’re just trying to get each win that we can.”
The Blue Streaks will face Orange County tonight at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to William Fleming next week and then taking on longtime rival Staunton.
“We just try to focus on the fact that the most important game is the one we have this week," Gillenwater said. "We’ve got one shot a week. Win, lose or draw, we’ll do the same thing.”
There's still seven games, at least, remaining for Harrisonburg and the team's goals are still intact — a district championship and a playoff appearance.
But after earning their first win of the season, confidence is restored a bit.
And now, the Blue Streaks are finally moving in the right direction.
“We all are on the same track, moving forward and keeping that train straight," Alvarado said. "We’re not coming backwards. I can just tell people are energized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.