Less than two weeks before the start of training camp last year, Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley was suddenly searching for a new football coach.
Eventually, he found Kyle Gillenwater — the longtime defensive coordinator at several college stops, including James Madison, and most recently East Rockingham — but the quick turnaround undoubtedly made for an awkward transition for everyone in the program.
Fast forward 365 days and as the Blue Streaks kicked off practice last week in year No. 2 under Gillenwater, the familiarity between the coaches and players is high.
“It’s been great, it really has," Gillenwater said. "The kids had a great offseason throughout the spring and summer and we’ve been able to get some additional players. We’ve got a lot to learn, but the coaches are doing a great job, the kids are practicing hard. Everything is smooth. I’m excited about the season.”
When Gillenwater took over in 2021, he was the third coach for Harrisonburg in as many seasons after previous coach Josh Carico unexpectedly resigned in mid-July.
The first year went as you'd expect for a coach that didn't meet most of his team until days before the season started as the Blue Streaks finished 5-5 overall, never putting together more than two wins in a row and ending the year with a 14-13 upset loss at home to Valley District rival Spotswood, which went just 2-8.
“It’s a lot more organized and a lot more finished than it was the first year," Harrisonburg senior lineman Blake Tillman said. "We had an incredible start this year. We’ve been keeping it up at a good pace. We’re almost ready.”
In the offseason, Gillenwater made it a priority not only to get his returning players stronger and faster in the weight room but to get to know them on a personal level.
“In past years, it’s been here and there but we’ve had a lot of people coming in," Tillman said. "A lot of people are ready to work hard under this coaching staff. [Gillenwater] pushed us hard this offseason, so I think it’ll be an awesome start."
As Gillenwater worked to get to know his returning players, there also was an increased interest from around the school with a large number of newcomers crowding the field last week.
Now, with a fresh batch of new faces for Gillenwater to learn along with several key returners and some familiarity, the players said the excitement around the program is high.
“It feels good," said JJ Engle, who played receiver last year but will move to quarterback this season. "Just being in that weight room every day, we were counting down each day for the season to start. It feels good to be out here."
One of the players that Gillenwater will rely on most as a returner is running back Aaron McAfee Jr., who emerged out of a crowded backfield a year ago.
“It feels a little different, but I should do well," McAfee said. "I have confidence in my offensive line and my defense. I think we’ll do pretty well.”
McAfee, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior, is a soft-spoken leader for the Blue Streaks that Gillenwater said should ready to step up as the team's top rusher this year.
“He’s gotten bigger and stronger, appears to be faster," Gillenwater said. "He’s a 900-yard rusher and didn’t start the full season, so we’re expecting big things."
McAfee is among the many players Gillenwater didn't know at this time a year ago.
But with a full offseason under his belt and some increased interest in the halls of HHS, the veteran head coach is eager to see what his team is capable of.
“On paper, we have eight offensive starters returning," Gillenwater said. "So, we should be in good shape there. We’re still trying to figure out a few things with who is playing what and where. Some questions have been answered and there are still a few out there. The big difference is having some depth so we can rest people and have a little competition in practice. Practice has been really good thus far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.