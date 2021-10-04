It's make-or-break time for the Harrisonburg football team.
The Blue Streaks have battled inconsistency at times this season, struggling on both sides of the ball at different points and failing to put together more than a two-game winning streak.
But coming off a shutout victory of Staunton on the road last week, Harrisonburg may finally be gaining momentum as it heads into a bye before Valley District play.
“Over the week, we worked on the stuff that we messed up last week," Harrisonburg senior linebacker and punter Guillermo Lopez Mejia said. "We came together as a team and these are the results. This is what we wanted.”
It's been difficult to figure out what to make of this year's version of the Blue Streaks with Kyle Gillenwater taking over as head coach just two weeks before training camp began and a plethora of changes in personnel on the field.
But after a brutal non-district schedule to start the year, things are settling down for Harrisonburg as it prepares to close the season with four district games.
“They helped us, taught us that we always have to stick together," Lopez Mejia said. "We learned to fix the little mistakes because those turn into bigger ones.”
Against the Storm, it was far from a perfect performance with the offense failing to convert on third down at times and the passing game struggling to get going.
But the run game, led by breakout sophomore Aaron McAfee Jr. and senior leader and quarterback Keenan Glago, remains strong and the focal point of an improving unit.
Defensively, meanwhile, a shutout showed just how good HHS can be when all the pieces are clicking.
“It gives us amazing confidence on offense," said McAfee, who had 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. "We don’t feel like we’re the only ones working on the field. With the defense shutting them out, it’s just amazing.”
As a Class 5 program, the Blue Streaks are held to a different standard than other programs around the area — fair or not — and they've been OK thus far.
But with the talent Harrisonburg has this season and the steady growth and comfort level on both sides of the ball, the Streaks are surging at the right time.
And, perhaps, a run at a Valley District title could still be in the works.
“We’re actually really hype," McAfee said. "We talk about it every day in practice. We’re ready to finish off the season well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.