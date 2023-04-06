It was as solid of a start as any team could have wanted.
Harrisonburg looked sharp from start to finish, opening Valley District play with a 6-0 boys tennis victory over Broadway at home Tuesday.
The Blue Streaks won all six singles matches to clinch the win, and were leading all three doubles matches before they were called.
Standout senior Corey Beshoar handled business with an 8-0 win at the No. 1 spot for Harrisonburg, while junior Julien Steins impressed with an 8-2 victory in the No. 2 slot to shine at the top of the ladder.
Owen Tompkins, another senior, was an 8-2 winner in the No. 3 match, while sophomore Louis Gibson earned an 8-1 win at No. 4.
In the No. 5 an No. 6 singles matches, it was junior Felix Young earning an 8-4 victory and sophomore Andrew Lankford winning 8-0.
The Streaks (2-2, 1-0 Valley) were back in action Thursday for a non-district match against city/county opponent East Rockingham.
As for the Gobblers (1-6, 0-2 Valley), they also had a non-district battle on Thursday as they hit the road south to take on Fort Defiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.