WINCHESTER — Two teams looking for their first wins of the season squared off Friday as Harrisonburg traveled to Millbrook.
Needing to drive the length of the field with less than eight minutes remaining, the Blue Streaks did just that.
Tyrell Foster rumbled 36 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 2:52 remaining as Harrisonburg drove 97 yards for a 14-12 triumph over the Pioneers.
Keenan Glago also tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass for the Blue Streaks (1-2). Detric Brown threw for a score and ran for one for Millbrook.
“Our kids have been through a lot,” Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said when asked about the importance of the victory. “This group of seniors has had three head coaches, three head coaches. They’ve had so many changes. To pull this together the way they did tonight, it means a lot. This is a program-changer for us.”
After Millbrook punter Patrick Sigler pinned Harrisonburg on its 3 with 7:47 left, the Blue Streaks responded with a nine-play drive, with all but one of those plays on the ground against a Millbrook defense that had bottled them up for most of the game.
Aaron McAfee started the drive with an 11-yard run. The key play came on the only pass, a 24-yard toss from Glago to Brayden Giza on third-and-15 from the Millbrook 26. After three more runs, Powell took of up the middle, cut right and raced 36 yards for the score.
“It was the same thing we talked about before the game, we had to run the ball,” Gillenwater said of the key to the winning drive. “We ran the ball successfully and we kind of wore them out by running the ball well.”
Millbrook (0-3) got the ball back, but had three penalties (two false starts and a hold) before Dante Edwards picked off Brown on fourth down to ice the game.
“We’ve just got to eliminate the penalties,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “That’s all I’ve got to say. We battled with good field position and their field position. We just shot ourselves in the foot at key times.”
Both teams had possessions in each other’s territory in the first quarter, but could not capitalize as the contest was scoreless heading into the second period.
Harrisonburg had a golden opportunity to score first after Sigler kick the ball into the back of one of his lineman for a punt of minus-5 yards that gave the Blue Streaks the ball at the Pioneers’ 31.
Harrisonburg got one first down, but on fourth-and-9 from the Millbrook 17, Glago was flushed from the pocket and came up a yard short of the first down.
Millbrook responded with a 91-yard drive keyed by the passing of Brown. On third-and-6 from the 20, Brown found C.J. Standen open over the middle and Standen slipped a tackle for a 36-yard gain. Two plays later, Brown hit a diving Brayden George at the Harrisonburg 1. Brown went over on the next play to make it 6-0 as a high snap forced an incomplete pass on the Millbrook PAT.
The Blue Streaks needed just three plays and 50 seconds to march 72 yards to get the lead. While Millbrook’s defense was still trying to line up, Glago lofted a 23-yard completion to Xavier Williams. He followed that with a 14-yarder to Ray Tirado and capped the drive with a 35-yard pass to Kris Walker, who split the Pioneers defense up the middle. Guillermo Lopez Mejia’s PAT gave the Blue Streaks a 7-6 lead with 2:36 left in the half.
Harrisonburg got a break when a 69-yard TD pass from Brown to B.J. Canada was nullified by a holding penalty. But the Blue Streaks gave it right back by fumbling a punt, which was recovered the Millbrook 48.
A completion to Canada and a roughing the passer penalty helped Millbrook advance as far as the Harrisonburg 4. On fourth down from there, the Pioneers lined up for a 21-yard field goal attempt, but another high snap sent Brown, the holder, scrambling. Brown rolled to his right and lofted a pass that that was hauled in by Dylan Baker after the clock struck 0:00. Brown was sacked on the PAT attempt and Millbrook led 12-7 at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Millbrook had the opportunity to extend its lead, but a 14-play drive ended with Sigler missing a 35-yard field goal attempt with 10:26 left in the final period.
Harrisonburg 0 7 0 7 — 14
Millbrook 0 12 0 0 — 12
Second Quarter
M— Brown 1 run (pass failed), 3:26
H— Walker 35 pass from Glago (Lopez Mejia kick), 2:36
M— Baker 4 TD pass from Brown (run failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
H— Powell 36 run Lopez Mejia kick), 2:52
