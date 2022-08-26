From start to finish, Albemarle outclassed Harrisonburg on both sides of the ball.
The Patriots dominated in ever facet of the game in Thursday night’s lopsided 47-0 win over the Blue Streaks to open the high school football season at Dr. Walter F. Green III Field at HHS.
“Just getting a win is a good feeling,” Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah said. “We got new guys on the team, so just getting those guys to come out and bond together in this process. For me, that was the main point of tonight.”
Patriots quarterback Amaje Parker took it to Harrisonburg’s defense early and led the visitors to a 26-0 lead by halftime.
Albemarle receiver Christian Humes was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Parker in the first half.
“Whenever you can have great things happen early, no matter whether you’re on the road or at home, it’s a great thing for younger kids,” Isaiah said. “For us, it’s just continuing to do the things we need to do right.”
Parker took matters into his own hands early and ran for a 38-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Patriots followed up on their next drive when Parker found wide receiver Christian Humes for six more points and the quarterback fired it to Noah Grevious late in the first quarter for a 22-yard TD pass. The second quarter opened up with Parker passing to Humes for another score.
Harrisonburg’s offensive woes continued in the third quarter when quarterback JJ Engle fumbled at his own 10 and allowed Owen Tighe to scoop it up for the score. Nathan Carter later grabbed his second interception of the game — this time returned for a score of his own.
The Patriots never let up as Da’Quanvion Hill rushed for a 19-yard touchdown with 10:14 to go in the fourth.
“We got to go back to work,” Gillenwater said. “We had a lot of good plays, but you can’t turn it over."
1 of 18
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's JJ Engle tries to find a gap as Albemarle's Daniel Stajduhar closes in for the tackle.
Harrisonburg's JJ Engle tries to find a gap as Albemarle's Daniel Stajduhar closes in for the tackle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle's Noah Grevious tries to find a way through a mob of Harrisonburg defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle's Amaje Parker fends off Harrisonburg's Jonathan Biller as he runs up the field.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's Cadrian Rodgers-Davis drops a pass.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's Keith Brown gets wrapped up on a carry.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle's Noah Grevious gets wrapped up by Harrisonburg's Rashad Parham.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle's Noah Grevious looks for an opening in the line against Harrisonburg's Jaimin Woods.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's Cadrian Rodgers-Davis runs around Albemarle's Nathan Carter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater talks with his assistants on his headset.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle's Amaje Parker dodges a tackle from Harrisonburg's Jonathan Biller as he finds a hole in the line.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle's Noah Grevious pulls down a touchdown pass against Harrisonburg's Emanuel Norris and Elijah Taylor.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's JJ Engle winds up a pass in the pocket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's Keith Brown runs around Albemarle's Nathan Carter on a carry.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah watches his team from their sideline.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's JJ Engle cradles the ball after being tackled out of bounds by Albemarle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's Makil Powell-Etienne wraps up Albemarle's Isaiah Harris.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's Ray Tirado runs up the field under pursuit from Albemarle's Nathan Carter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle Football
Harrisonburg's JJ Engle fires off a pass as the pocket collapses.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Gillenwater was most disappointed in the turnovers Harrisonburg gave up Thursday but the team's defense showed some light by forcing three of its own.
The second-year Blue Streaks coach said he was proud that his team didn’t give up and fought until the end.
“We didn’t tackle well early, there was some things we gave up,” Gillenwater said. “I’m proud of all of them that they didn’t quit. Some people played some really good football, so we found out some positive things tonight, too. We’ll build on that as we go forward tomorrow.”
The last score of the game came with 6:49 remaining in the fourth after a bad snap from Harrisonburg sent the ball beyond their own end zone for a safety.
Isaiah said he respects Harrisonburg’s team and has no doubt Gillenwater will get the team going in the right direction.
“They have a great coach [and] they’re in the process of building,” Isaiah said. “I had to go through it, so just watch them get better every week.”
Albemarle 20 6 13 10 — 47
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
A — Parker 38 run (Lykins kick blocked), 8:54
A — Humes 24 pass from Parker (Lykins kick), 6:24
A — Grevious 22 pass from Parker (Lykins kick), 1:03
Second Quarter
A — Humes pass from Parker (Lykins kick missed), 11:54
Third Quarter
A — Tighe fumble recovery (Lykins kick), 3:22
A — Carter interception return (kick blocked), 1:46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.