STAUNTON — For both coaches, everything this week — practices, scouting reports, film studies — has centered around the program they coach.
When Staunton hosts Harrisonburg tonight at 7 p.m. in a non-district football clash at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium at Gypsy Hill Park, it'll be a matchup of two teams coming off blowout losses and needing a win to get things on track.
“They were embarrassed, as well as coaches, and we should have been," Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said. "It was not a good performance by any of us last week.”
Fresh off back-to-back wins to gain some momentum, Harrisonburg went on the road last week and was blown out by a previously winless William Fleming, 48-0.
The Storm, meanwhile, fell to rival Waynesboro in a surprising 51-13 home rout.
“Our focus and fire throughout the week, especially on game nights, needs to be better," said Jacob Phillips, who is now in his third season coaching Staunton. "We have to focus on our assignments, find the fire to play with passion and a little more excitement for each other, for the game and for playing under the lights.”
Staunton sits at 2-2 after two straight losses and is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Region 3C playoff picture. The Blue Streaks, meanwhile, desperately need a turnaround before Valley District play begins next week.
“We’ve responded well," Gillenwater said. "At this point, everyone has a bit of new life because we’re getting closer to district play. When you look at it that way, everyone is 0-0 really. We’ve had a good week of practice.”
The Storm certainly have plenty of weapons with quarterback Walker Darby leading the Shenandoah District with 624 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His top target is Bucky Scott, who has 13 catches for 351 yards and four scores while running back Malik McKenzie has four more scores.
“What concerns us most is us not playing our best football," Phillips said. "We have not played our best football yet. We’ve played four games and I’m looking to see that. We were able to win the first couple of weeks, but didn’t play our best. We’re doing things we should have already improved on before Week 5 of the season. For us, we want to play our best football.”
Harrisonburg is a team that hasn't seemed to hit its full potential yet offensively, despite getting on track prior to the game with William Fleming last week.
Keenan Glago has 465 total yards from the quarterback position while sophomore Aaron McAfee Jr. is coming into his own out of the backfield for the Blue Streaks with 318 rushing yards and a score on 69 carries this season.
“They have guys that can pose problems for us," Phillips said. "They have a big offensive line, some really athletic linebackers. My biggest thing, though, is we just need to play better football.”
A win this week puts either team in a solid position to still make a playoff push.
A loss could setback either squad even further than they already are.
For both coaches, the key to earning a victory starts within themselves.
“We need to worry about what we do," Gillenwater said. "If we play hard, play smart and tackle well, we’ll be fine. If we don’t, they’ll put a bunch of points on the board, which they’re capable of doing. There’s a bunch of unknowns out there. There’s a surprise every week.”
