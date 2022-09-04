WINCHESTER — Russ Potts sure would have enjoyed watching the John Handley football team on Saturday.
Following a pregame ceremony in which the former Judges football player and state senator was recognized for his achievements, Handley got off to a hot start and kept the heat on.
The Judges scored on each of their first six possessions in the game's first 26 minutes for a 42-0 lead en route to a 42-6 win over longtime rival Harrisonburg at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
As a result, Handley was presented with the Sullivan-Potts Trophy, which was first bestowed in 2013 to the winner of the longtime football rivalry that began in 1922. Saturday marked the first Potts-Sullivan game since Potts died at age 82 in December.
The Judges outgained the Blue Streaks 405-93. Harrisonburg had nine penalties for 60 yards, including three delay-of-game penalties on its first two drives and punted on all four of its full first-half possessions.
HHS quarterback JJ Engle did not play in the first quarter, but the Judges kept him in check when he did replace Nolan Henry by continuing to shut down the run game and creating pressure. Engle finished 4-of-11 passing for 46 yards and an interception and had zero rushing yards on seven attempts.
"[Handley] out-executed us," Gillenwater said. "They play hard and they played smarter. Credit to them. We got things corrected some in the second half. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times — we'd move the ball, then get a penalty. It was just a slow start."
Harrisonburg did play better in the second half, driving 54 yards to the Judges 19 to end the third quarter before a hold pushed them back to the 31. Emerson Fusco then picked off Engle to set the Judges up at the Harrisonburg 35 after the return.
The Judges moved the ball to the 6-yard after 11 plays, but Jonathan Biller picked off a fourth-down pass and returned it 99 yards for Harrisonburg's only touchdown with with 2:59 left.
"The kids didn't quit," Gillenwater said. "We've got some work to do, but we'll go to work on Monday and get better next week."
Keith Brown had five catches for 49 yards and VJ Bullard had seven carries for 31 yards for Harrisonburg (0-2).
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 6 — 6
Handley 21 14 7 0 — 42
First Quarter
JH — Worrell 9 run (Pollak kick), 10:52
JH — Fusco 1 run (Pollak kick), 6:22
JH — Miller 32 pass from Butler (Pollak kick), 1:17
Second Quarter
JH — Fusco 10 run (Pollak kick), 5:00
JH — Fusco 1 run (Pollak kick), 0:27
Third Quarter
JH — Worrell 1 run (Pollak kick), 10:12
Fourth Quarter
HAR — Biller 99 run (run failed), 2:59
