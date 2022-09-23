William Fleming used a combination of speed and big plays en route to a 48-0 shutout win over Harrisonburg in a non-district high school football game Friday at HHS.
It was the first win of the season for the visitors from Roanoke and left the Blue Streaks still searching for their first victory.
Harrisonburg was forced to punt on its first possession and the Colonels took over at their own 21. William Fleming used seven plays, including a 26-yard pass reception by Kyah Jordan-Nesbitt, to hit paydirt on a 10-yard run by Tequan Martin to take a 7-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first period.
The Colonels then got a break on a Harrisonburg pass that was tipped and intercepted by Jordan-Nesbitt and William Fleming took over at the Blue Streaks' 15. Martin scored his second touchdown of the night on an 8-yard pass from Devin Johnson for a 14-0 Colonel advantage after one period.
Harrisonburg got a break when it recovered a Colonel fumble at the Blue Streaks' 7 and then got a first down at the 28 on an 18-yard reception by Keith Brown. The drive stalled and Harrisonburg punted to the William Fleming 42. Louis English then had a nice 56-yard catch and run for a score and the Colonels extended their lead to 21-0.
The Colonels scored their last touchdown of the first half after English made an incredible one handed catch of 35 yards for a first down at midfield. Malachi Coleman raced up the middle for a 50-yard score and William Fleming was in front 28-0 at intermission.
William tacked on three more scores in the third, including two TD passes, to complete the scoring. Johnson paced the Colonels (1-4) on the ground with 108 yards on eight carries and was 6-of-11 passing for 150 yards and four touchdowns. English caught three passes for 97 yards.
Junior VJ Bullard led Harrisonburg (0-5) with 65 yards on 21 carries while Brown had two catches for 23 yards.
William Fleming 14 14 20 0 — 48
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
WF — Martin 10 run (Lopez kick), 5:09
WF — Martin 8 yard pass from Johnson (Lopez kick), 1:54
Second Quarter
WF — English 56 pass from Johnson (Lopez kick), 4:25
WF — Coleman 50 run (Lopez kick), 1:02
Third Quarter
WF — Coleman 41 run (kick failed), 11:43
WF — English 32 pass from Johnson (Lopez kick), 7:49
WF — Robinson 22 pass from Johnson (Lope kick), :04
