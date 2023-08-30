STUARTS DRAFT — It’s hard not to be impressed with Harrisonburg’s start this season.
The Blue Streaks have won each of their first four matches — and pretty decisively — after a 25-7, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of non-district opponent Stuarts Draft on Tuesday at SDHS.
“I’m pretty sure this is one of the better starts [the program] has had, at least in the last couple of years for sure,” Harrisonburg second-year head coach Erin Brubaker said.
The first set was a dominant set for the Blue Streaks as they came out with a 9-0 start thanks to the combination of great team play and the service of junior setter Macy Waid.
Waid talked about the strong start in the first set for Harrisonburg after the match.
“I’ve been serving pretty well lately, so I’ve been very confident with my serves,” Waid said. “So I really wanted to come out here and continue to do that. Getting the lead at the start is very good, and it helps you for the entire match.”
The second set was the best set of the night, as both teams were battling throughout.
Both teams traded the lead for most of the set until the Streaks rallied late in the set to win.
“We played a different lineup, we had a few subs in that [set],” Brubaker said. “So the girls had some adjusting to do to different players we don’t see all of the time, but they did a great job. They stayed aggressive, they stayed smart and they battled the whole way, which was something we weren’t able to do last year.”
Waid had 29 assists on the night for the Blue Streaks, while sophomore Stella Jones had 13 kills and freshman Nora Von Rotz added six. Teagan Miller served up five aces for HHS and led the team with 10 digs.
Meanwhile, for Stuarts Draft, the match was an improvement in some aspects, especially from the last time these two teams played up in Harrisonburg just last week.
Cougars first-year head coach Paul Yee said there were plenty of subtle improvements to the team but insisted Draft will need to continue to grow as the season goes on.
“I thought we improved as far as our serving went tonight,” Yee said. “I think we struggled in the first set to pass a little bit. They served pretty tough. We just got stuck in those runs.”
Harrisonburg (4-0) returns to action Thursday for a non-district match against Millbrook, while Draft (1-3) will host Luray (2-1) in a non-district battle that same evening.
