Good teams bounce back, and that’s exactly what Harrisonburg did on Tuesday against rival Turner Ashby.
The Blue Streaks made good on their No. 1 through No. 3 singles spots and their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to capture a 5-4 Valley District boys tennis win over the Knights at home.
HHS head coach Josh Rodgers said things went according to plan, as they were strong at the top of the singles ladder but struggled to find wins at No. 4 through No. 6 singles.
Senior Corey Beshoar blanked Turner Ashby’s Levi Waidelich 8-0 in the top spot. Harrisonburg’s No. 2, junior Julien Steins, took down TA junior Carter Alley 8-2, while Harrisonburg senior Owen Tompkins bested TA junior Caleb Landes 8-0 in the No. 3 hole for the home team’s singles victories.
The Knights found success in freshman Brandon Puffenbarger, who outlasted sophomore Louis Gibson 8-4. Junior Mason Nesselrodt and freshman Tucker Bowman also grabbed singles victories for the Knights.
Beshoar and Steins nabbed an 8-1 doubles win over Waidelich and Alley. Tompkins and senior Felix Young earned an 8-2 doubles victory against Landes and Nesselrodt.
Puffenbarger and Bowman notched a No. 3 doubles win over Gibson and sophomore Andrew Lankford, but it proved to not be enough to salvage a team win for the visitors.
TA head coach Grant Disharoon knew the Blue Streaks would be a challenge; he feels they’re among the top two teams they face.
Disharoon told his guys before the match that if they could win 4-through-6 singles and number three doubles, one more win somewhere would be the key to victory.
“As it turned out, that’s exactly what we did,” Disharoon said. “We were leading early in the two doubles match, and then I think fatigue from guys laying it all out in singles made them have to really reach for the last bit of gas in the tank for doubles. I think the opportunity was at two doubles.”
Besides the one more win they needed, Disharoon’s game plan was executed almost perfectly. He believes they know the recipe to beat Harrisonburg when they square off again.
The fact that his team implemented the strategy to near perfection is a positive Disharoon took away from Tuesday.
“We knew what we were up against,” Disharoon said. “I was not only really proud of the 4-through-6 guys and our three doubles. … I was really proud of the effort at the top end. Those guys knew they were walking into a pretty heavy, uphill battle. They played their hearts out, went for their shots, and I feel like they really put themselves out there.”
The Knights (6-4, 1-1 Valley) host Rockbridge County in Valley District play Friday, while the Blue Streaks (5-3, 3-1 Valley) travel to Broadway for a district match.
