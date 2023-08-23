It’s early, but the young Blue Streaks are growing up.
Harrisonburg is off to one of its better starts in recent memory after its second win in as many nights, defeating non-conference opponent Staunton 25-22, 25-13, 14-25, 25-19 in prep volleyball action inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Veronica Gutierrez continued to impress for the visitors, having one of the best matches of her prep career with a team-high 15 kills and 19 digs on the day.
Macy Waid, the junior setter for the Blue Streaks, also had another big night with 28 assists, while sophomore Stella Jones had 11 kills and senior Rylee Stroop served up three aces.
Junior standout Sibbie Jetton led the way for the Storm with 13 kills in the setback.
Harrisonburg (2-0) will host Strasburg (0-1) in another non-district contest on Thursday at Roger Berget Court, while the Storm (0-1) will play in the Fluco Invitational on Saturday.
