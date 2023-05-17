Blue Ridge Christian Celebrates First-Ever Boys Volleyball Title

BRIDGEWATER — It was a day of celebration for Blue Ridge Christian School boys varsity volleyball.
Students of all ages swarmed the BRCS gymnasium to greet the two-year-old volleyball team with feelings of excitement and praise as they celebrated winning the first-ever Virginia Association of Christian Athletics conference boys volleyball tournament on Tuesday on the school’s campus.
The Bears claimed the title last Saturday after defeating Faith Christian School in a 3-1 match. This marked the first year the VACA has acquired enough teams to form a conference tournament.
BRC head coach Christianne Burns, a former Spotswood volleyball player, helped lead a team of two returners and 11 newcomers to the sport to a conference title this season.
“They worked really hard and wanted to learn,” Burns said. “They were super eager about it and it was super exciting. They crushed it.”
Boys volleyball isn’t a common sport in the area, as Burns noted they’re one of only two varsity-level teams in the area. It’s special to her to be a prominent figure trying to garner attention to the sport around the Valley.
“I have a lot of friends who always told me that they wish they could’ve played in high school,” Burns said. “It’s really cool to be able to start that around here.”
Burns feels a sense of responsibility to help promote boys volleyball in the area in an attempt to lift the sport to new heights.
“We’re trying to get more [boys] volleyball around here,” Burns said. “We’re trying to spread the word. It's a cool thing.”
In his first year playing competitive volleyball, Caleb Jellum was named Most Valuable Player of the VACA. The junior said he was beyond blessed to earn the award and noted that he couldn’t have done it without the help of his coaches.
“I was just really appreciative of my coaches,” Jellum said. “This was my first year playing volleyball, and I didn’t really know what to do. They taught me the basics, and then I could expand on those. … I know I still have a long way to go, but overall, I’m beyond blessed for the achievement.”
Jellum said he is extremely happy to see the rising interest in boys volleyball in the area, as he recalls dreaming about a volleyball program with surrounding teams back when he was in middle school.
“Now that we’re trying to grow that, it’s encouraging to see,” Jellum said. “I hope it continues to grow.”
Freshman Ryan Goehner earned VACA MVP tournament honors for Blue Ridge Christian. Having been around volleyball his entire life, being a part of the Bears volleyball program is immensely fun for Goehner.
“Now that I actually get to play and experience the joy of winning and all that, it’s really fun,” Goehner said.
Goehner is proud that they represented their school well and became the first conference champions, and it’s a good feeling for the team to have the BRCS community show support.
“In a lot of the games, many of the students came out to watch us and support us,” Goehner said. “It’s really nice.”
Bears junior Hanley Rooker said he always wanted to bring a championship back to BRC, and to become the first-ever conference champion is even more special. Rooker is hopeful they can continue to shed light on the sport and entice other schools to form a team.
“[If] more schools get involved in it, we can have a higher level of competition,” Rooker said. “It could become a regularity in our conference and the state.”
After reaching the pinnacle of their conference, Rooker said the next step is to keep improving and win another title. With the backing of what Rooker describes as an amazing community and encouraging teammates, the sky’s the limit on what they can achieve.
“We’re always constantly pushing each other,” Rooker said. “Not just on the court, but also in our friendships and relationships.”
The Bears will strive to build on their early success and continue to try and publicize boys volleyball in the area. To win the first VACA conference title is special to Burns because it was the first time they had a prize to attain.
“It makes it feel like what we’re doing matters, so it’s cool,” Burns said.
