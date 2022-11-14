FORT DEFIANCE — It wasn't until he was a student at Bridgewater College that Josh Bollinger picked up the sport, but it quickly developed into a passion.
Bollinger, now a chemistry teacher at Fort Defiance High School, started playing volleyball in several adult leagues and his skills were soon noticed by colleagues.
“I was walking the halls and [former longtime Indians head] coach [Sue] Leonard stopped me and was like, ‘Hey, you play volleyball. Want to help us out?'" Bollinger said. "I came and helped out at practice and I loved it. It helped me learn as a player, first of all, and then I loved to see the girls grow as well.”
Five years later, Bollinger plays a key role as the lead assistant for the Indians as they prepare to host Hidden Valley in the Virginia High School League Class 3 volleyball semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
For Amber Pitsenbarger, the first-year Fort head coach that previously served as the junior varsity coach, she said the team's historic success this year wouldn't be possible without Bollinger.
“He really is the guy behind the scenes and he doesn’t get a lot of recognition for it," Pitsenbarger said. "He does the things that make the program run smoothly that I don’t ever have to worry about. He’s a good, positive role model."
The Indians enter the state semifinal on a 21-match winning streak and a 26-1 overall record, maintaining a remarkable string of consistency this season.
While Pitsenbarger admitted that she does have to occasionally approach players with a more serious tone, Bollinger maintains the positive approach.
“It’s a good cop-bad cop dynamic," Pitsenbarger said with a laugh. "I can yell at them and he’s there to be like, ‘It’s OK, guys.’ It’s a good mix.”
Under Leonard, who retired last offseason and helped build the Fort program into the consistent power it's become, Fort was known for its strong culture.
That trend has certainly continued this year with Pitsenbarger and Bollinger.
“I always wonder about other schools and what their practices look like because we come in and we get the job done, but we have fun, goof around," Bollinger said. "When we need to focus, we focus. It really has been a family. We know each other and know the game and have common goals.”
Trinity Hedrick, a junior outside hitter for the Indians, said Bollinger is a positive influence on the team and someone the players can go to for advice.
Not only does he help with serving, but he also provides encouragement.
“He’s a really good supporter," Hedrick said. "He always picks us up, tells us what we need to do. He never really yells. He’s the coach you can always go to. He just brings a positive attitude.”
As Fort gets set for its biggest game of the year and undoubtedly its biggest challenge, the positive encouragement from Bollinger will be especially key.
For a sport that didn't come onto the radar until his college days, the game of volleyball has suddenly become a major part of Bollinger's life in a lot of ways.
“That’s been something I’ve had to learn over the years," Bollinger said. "Coming in, I didn’t know the sport as much. But now, I have a little more confidence to help them with strategy, working on form and really just being there and supporting them. These girls know what they’re doing at this point, so I’m there to say, ‘Trust yourself.’ It’s a supportive role and I’m just always there and happy to help as much as possible.”
