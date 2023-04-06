There was a battle between two of the Shenandoah Valley’s most successful baseball programs on Wednesday in Shenandoah.
And this time around, it was seven-time Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Turner Ashby coming out on top.
Sophomore pitcher Tyler Hill tossed a gem, and senior Caden Swartley and freshman Brooks Bowman both homered as the Knights cruised to a 12-2 non-district blowout victory in six innings over Page County.
It was one of the best outings of the season for a young TA squad still finding its footing under first-year head coach Daniel Bowman.
Hill’s complete-game effort on the mound included seven strikeouts, while he allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk.
At the plate, the standout freshman catcher Bowman had a homer and four RBIs, while Swartley was 2-for-3 with a solo shot of his own.
The Knights scored six runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth.
Also chipping in for TA was junior first baseman Brandon Pettit, who finished with a single and three RBIs, while junior first baseman Jack Fox and junior second baseman Bryce Carter had two-run singles.
Micah Matthews, a sophomore, had a single and two runs scored.
For the Panthers, it was a rough night at the plate, but junior first baseman Noah Lucas did get the home on the board with a solo shot.
Senior catcher Everett Foltz and junior shortstop Jordan Foster finished with the only other hits in the non-district loss for Page.
The Knights (6-2) have now won back-to-back games and five of their last six, next hosting William Monroe in non-district action Tuesday.
The Panthers (4-3), meanwhile, have now dropped three of their last four after a 3-0 start and will travel to Central that same evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.