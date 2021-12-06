BOYS
1. Eastern Mennonite (2-0, 0-0 Virginia Independent): In their first season under coach Eli Crawford, the Flames don't appear to be slowing down after senior guard Trey Gillenwater had a big weekend to help guide EMS to a pair of wins to earn the championship at the Broadway Tip-Off Classic at BHS.
2. East Rockingham (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles showed off some improvement and depth around standout wing Tyler Nickel as they held off a late Spotswood rally for a thrilling 68-65 win in their season opener on Friday.
3. Spotswood (1-2, 0-0 Valley): Despite losses to two quality teams in East Rockingham and E.C. Glass, the Trailblazers have shown plenty of promise and have a young roster that is ahead of its time in development and skill set.
4. Broadway (3-1, 0-0 Valley): After three consecutive victories to open up the season, the Gobblers' offensive woes finally came back to bite them in a loss to Eastern Mennonite and will be a concern for this team moving forward.
5. Wilson Memorial (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have used a balanced, team-first approach to earn back-to-back impressive non-district victories and are a serious contender to win the Shenandoah this season.
6. Turner Ashby (2-0, 0-0 Valley): Defensive intensity and balance on the offensive end have carried Turner Ashby to a pair of big victories over Fort Defiance and Waynesboro to open the season for Turner Ashby.
7. Harrisonburg (0-2, 0-0 Valley): Back-to-back lopsided losses to Class 5 opponents looks ugly on paper, but the Blue Streaks still have a talented squad that will experience much more success when they face local opponents.
8. Central (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): After a long football season, the Falcons won't hit the court for a while but have enough experience and talent to make a serious run at the Bull Run District title this year in their first season back.
9. Staunton (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm are an athletic, well-balanced group that showcased just how good they can be this season in a blowout non-district victory over Rockbridge County on Friday.
10. Fort Defiance (0-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been a rough start for a Fort Defiance team with high expectations, but the Indians have a talented group that should bounce back and compete for a district title this season.
11. Buffalo Gap (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Bennett Bowers is emerging as one of the area's best players after leading the Bison to back-to-back wins in the first week, including a 36-point outburst in a victory over Luray on Friday.
12. Clarke County (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles have size and length and should be a sneaky team to compete for a postseason berth this season.
13. Rockbridge County (1-1, 0-0 Valley): After an impressive season-opening victory over Fort Defiance, the Wildcats struggled with the speed and athleticism of Staunton in a blowout loss a few nights later.
14. Page County (0-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers came up short in a season-opening loss to Broadway, but still have a group talented enough to make some serious noise in the Bull Run District again this year.
15. Riverheads (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Much like Central, it'll be a while until Riverheads hits the court this winter but there will be plenty of intrigue around the program this season under first-year coach Patrick Weller.
16. Stuarts Draft (0-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Offensive woes have been a major struggle early for Stuarts Draft, but it is a well-coached team under coach Brad DeWitt and should be playing better once Shenandoah District play begins.
17. Strasburg (0-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams are a team hoping to compete for a postseason berth this year and after a two-point loss to Warren County last week, they'll have a chance to avenge it on Tuesday on the road.
18. Madison County (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): It's been a unique start to the season for Madison County, but a win on Friday over Liberty-Bealeton indicated that this team could be better than expected this season in district play.
19. Waynesboro (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants are off to a rough start under first-year coach Jacobie Napier with defense as a major concern.
20. Luray (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Despite a pair of non-district losses to William Monroe and Buffalo Gap, the Bulldogs have showcased improvement from a year ago and are a team that will continuously get better as the season goes along.
21. Mountain View (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Generals haven't played a game yet, but will have a tough task in the Bull Run District under veteran coach Jimmy Sanders with a young roster that's stuck in a bit of a rebuild.
22. Rappahannock County (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Back-to-back losses to Park View and Gainesville to start the season for the Panthers and, coincidentally, those are the same two teams they'll face off with this week as well.
