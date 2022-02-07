1. East Rockingham (16-4, 13-1 Bull Run): Tyler Nickel has been on a scoring terror as of late and it is paying dividends for East Rockingham, which has won five in a row and clinched a share of the Bull Run District title. Movement: +1
2. Eastern Mennonite (9-7, 5-4 Virginia Independent): The injury bug has hit Eastern Mennonite hard in recent weeks and the Flames simply aren't playing as well either despite managing to pull out a couple of last-second wins. Movement: -1
3. Spotswood (11-6, 4-0 Valley): The young Trailblazers appear to be growing up at the right time with wins in four of their last five and a perfect mark in Valley District play at the halfway point of their league slate. Movement: —
4. Wilson Memorial (13-4, 7-1 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets made a statement last week with a blowout win over Buffalo Gap, but looked lackadaisical two nights later in an upset loss on the road at Fort Defiance. Movement: +1
5. Buffalo Gap (14-3, 7-1 Shenandoah): It wasn't the prettiest week for the Bison, especially in a blowout loss to Wilson Memorial, but the Bison managed to come away with two more wins and have won seven of their last eight overall. Movement: -1
6. Rappahannock County (13-5, 10-3 Bull Run): As one of the most underrated teams in the three districts combined, Rappahannock County has won five of its last six with a close loss to East Rockingham as its only blemish. Movement: +2
7. Central (14-6, 11-3 Bull Run): The Falcons are an experienced, veteran group that is clicking at the appropriate time with wins in eight of their last 10 as they get prepared for postseason play next week. Movement: —
8. Broadway (11-7, 3-2 Valley): An overtime victory over Harrisonburg was needed and it may have sparked the turnaround Broadway was seeking as it enters the final three games of its Valley District slate. Movement: -2
9. Turner Ashby (11-6, 4-2 Valley): The up-and-down season continues for Turner Ashby, which is suddenly trending in the right direction with wins in four of its last five as it closes Valley District play this week. Movement: —
10. Fort Defiance (8-8, 4-3 Shenandoah): The defending Shenandoah District champion Indians woke up from their slumber in a big way with four straight wins, including an impressive upset of Wilson Memorial on Friday. Movement: +3
11. Harrisonburg (6-12, 2-3 Valley): A week ago, it appeared Harrisonburg had turned things around but the Blue Streaks have now lost three straight and are struggling to find consistent scoring options outside of Jadon Burgess. Movement: -1
12. Staunton (7-9, 3-4 Shenandoah): The Storm snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over struggling Riverheads, but still have major work to do if they want to make any sort of noise in the postseason this year. Movement: —
13. Clarke County (6-9, 4-8 Bull Run): After finding its groove midway through the year, Clarke County is suddenly struggling with losses in three of the last four and trending in the wrong direction at the worst possible time. Movement: -2
14. Madison County (7-10, 5-7 Bull Run): The Mountaineers split a pair of games with Central last week, but had an ugly loss against Strasburg that highlighted the inconsistent play that's haunted this team all season long. Movement: +1
15. Page County (7-12, 6-7 Bull Run): With three straight wins, momentum is back on Page County's side and this team has enough experience to be dangerous against any opponent down the stretch and into the playoffs. Movement: +1
16. Stuarts Draft (4-12, 3-5 Shenandoah): Stuarts Draft got a much-needed victory with a tight win over Riverheads, snapping a six-game losing streak and remaining in contention to earn a spot in the Region 2B tournament. Movement: +5
17. Riverheads (5-9, 1-7 Shenandoah): Folks have been waiting for Riverheads to get things turned around at some point this season, but it just hasn't happened as the Gladiators have now lost four of their last five. Movement: -3
18. Luray (3-13, 3-8 Bull Run): The Bulldogs suddenly find themselves in a bit of a slump after losses to Strasburg, Page County and Central last week suddenly put this team in the bottom half of the Bull Run District standings. Movement: -1
19. Strasburg (8-11, 5-8 Bull Run): It's been an odd season filled with highs and lows for Strasburg, which lost to previously winless Mountain View last week but also got impressive wins over Luray and Madison County. Movement: —
20. Waynesboro (2-16, 2-6 Shenandoah): The Little Giants have struggled to find consistent scoring options and it has resulted in several blowout losses as they've now suffered three in a row after a midseason surge. Movement: —
21. Rockbridge County (4-16, 0-6 Valley): It's been a year to forget for Rockbridge County, which has struggled mightily in Valley District play and has now lost six in a row and 14 of its last 15 overall. Movement: -3
22. Mountain View (1-16, 1-13 Bull Run): The Generals managed to finally get their first win of the season with a victory over Strasburg, but it didn't provide the boost they desire as they suffered three straight losses afterward. Movement: —
