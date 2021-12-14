1. Wilson Memorial (5-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have been the surprise team in the Shenandoah Valley early on with an unbeaten start that includes a thrilling overtime victory over Spotswood on Friday in Fishersville. Movement: +4
2. Eastern Mennonite (3-1, 0-0 Virginia Independent): A 20-point loss to Virginia Academy was a tough pill to swallow, but the Flames remain one of the area's most exciting teams to watch and a contender for a state title this year. Movement: -1
3. Broadway (4-1, 0-0 Valley): Broadway bounced back from its first loss of the season to Eastern Mennonite with an impressive 41-point thumping of Page County that displayed the depth the Gobblers have this season. Movement: +1
4. Spotswood (3-3, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers had an impressive week with wins over Staunton and East Rockingham, but ran out of steam in an 81-78 overtime loss to a solid Wilson Memorial team on Friday on the road. Movement: -1
5. East Rockingham (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): There's been a lot of practice time for East Rockingham early in the year and it showed as the Eagles looked a bit lackadaisical in a 23-point loss to rival Spotswood in Penn Laird on Thursday. Movement: -3
6. Central (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run): Fresh off a deep run on the gridiron, the Falcons have impressed on the court early this season with back-to-back victories over Mountain View and Skyline to open up the year. Movement: +2
7. Staunton (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm have only two losses, both to Spotswood, and showcased the depth and versatility across their roster in an impressive non-district victory over Turner Ashby to close out the week. Movement: +2
8. Turner Ashby (3-1, 0-0 Valley): After three consecutive wins to open up the season, the Knights couldn't overcome the speed and athleticism of Staunton in suffering their first loss of the year last week in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium. Movement: -2
9. Fort Defiance (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Led by standout guard Tyreek Veney, the Indians finally got their first win of the season and should continue to rise as the team finds its identity in the weeks moving forward. Movement: +1
10. Buffalo Gap (4-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison are rolling early on this season in non-district play with standout guard Bennett Bowers continuing to build a reputation as one of the area's brightest young talents. Movement: +1
11. Harrisonburg (1-4, 0-0 Valley): The Blue Streaks' early-season struggles continue as they try to build cohesion after a lengthy time away from game action, but this team still has potential to make noise this season. Movement: -4
12. Clarke County (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles finally got their season started with a convincing non-district victory over Warren County and will face a big test this week when they face Bull Run District rival Strasburg. Movement: —
13. Rockbridge County (3-2, 0-0 Valley): It's been an up-and-down season so far for Rockbridge County, but the Wildcats have flashed enough potential at time to show they could be better than expected this season. Movement: —
14. Strasburg (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams bounced back from a season-opening loss with a pair of non-district victories over Moorefield and Warren County behind a strong defensive approach in both contests. Movement: +3
15. Page County (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Although both losses for Page County have come to a good Broadway team, the second one was a bit more concerned with the Panthers getting blown out and only scoring 23 points in the process. Movement: -1
16. Riverheads (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Due to the success of the football program, the Gladiators still haven't started their season but are expected to be a hard-nosed, physical team capable of making noise at the Class 1 level. Movement: -1
17. Stuarts Draft (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Scoring the basketball remains a major struggle for Stuarts Draft as it tries to adjust to second-year coach Brad DeWitt's system, but improvement is expected for this group. Movement: -1
18. Luray (0-4, 0-0 Bull Run): There are no wins on their resume yet, but the Bulldogs are a team that is improving and it showed in a closer-than-expected loss to Turner Ashby in Bridgewater late last week. Movement: +2
19. Madison County (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run): The Mountaineers only had one game last week, in which they lost to Orange County for the second time this year, but should have a chance to get back on track in the coming weeks. Movement: -1
20. Rappahannock County (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Fresh off its first win of the season over non-district opponent Gainesville in the second meeting between the two teams, Rappahannock County is hoping to build off of it this week. Movement: +2
21. Waynesboro (0-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite playing, arguably, their best game of the season in a 10-point loss to Rockbridge County on Monday, the Little Giants have some work to do if they hope to be competitive this year. Movement: -2
22. Mountain View (0-2, 0-1 Bull Run): The Generals have struggled to score the ball thus far and will likely take some time to build an identity this season with a young roster that is filled with inexperience at the varsity level. Movement: -1
