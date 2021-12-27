1. Eastern Mennonite (4-1, 0-0 Virginia Independent): The Flames won't play again until 2022, but look the part of a team that's destined to make serious postseason noise, once again, this year. Movement: +1
2. Wilson Memorial (6-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite back-to-back non-district losses to Charlottesville and Strasburg, the Green Hornets remain an impressive squad with the return of point guard Josh Johnson coming. Movement: -1
3. Broadway (7-2, 0-0 Valley): Although a loss to Skyline snapped a four-game winning streak, the Gobblers have emerged as a legitimate Valley District contender early this season with their toughness on defense. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (6-4, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers continue to improve as the season goes along and with wins in five of their last seven, they appear to be a team capable of winning another Valley District title. Movement: —
5. Buffalo Gap (6-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): Four consecutive wins for the Bison, including a thriller over Staunton, have this team playing with confidence and emerging as a Shenandoah District contender. Movement: +5
6. Rapahannock County (5-2, 4-0 Bull Run): The biggest jump this week comes from Rappahannock County, which suddenly looks like the best team in the Bull Run District after five consecutive victories. Movement: +14
7. Central (6-2, 4-1 Bull Run): After a late start due to the success of the football team, the Falcons have won four of six and got a huge one-point victory over East Rockingham last week in Woodstock. Movement: -1
8. East Rockingham (4-3, 3-1 Bull Run): It was a rough week for East Rockingham, who dealt with some injuries and dropped two of its last three, including a slugfest to Bull Run District foe Central on the road. Movement: -3
9. Staunton (4-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): The Storm have one of the deeper rosters in the area, but struggled to score consistently in a district-opening loss to rival Buffalo Gap on the road last week. Movement: -2
10. Strasburg (5-2, 2-1 Bull Run): Fresh off a buzzer-beating upset of Wilson Memorial, the Rams have now won five of six and could be a sleeper team to contend in the wide-open Bull Run District this season. Movement: +4
11. Turner Ashby (3-2, 0-0 Valley): After a strong start to the season that included three straight wins, Turner Ashby has now lost back-to-back games to non-district foes Wilson Memorial and Staunton. Movement: -3
12. Fort Defiance (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians have won two of their last three and have one of the area's top talents in standout guard Tyreek Veney, who is putting up big-time scoring numbers this season. Movement: -3
13. Harrisonburg (2-6, 0-0 Valley): The rough start to the season has continued for Harrisonburg, but the Blue Streaks still have a squad capable of turning things around in a big way in Valley District play. Movement: -2
14. Riverheads (3-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have had a strong start against a weak non-district schedule, but will face much more significant challenges in the upcoming weeks as district play begins. Movement: +2
15. Rockbridge County (3-5, 0-0 Valley): With three straight losses now piling up, the Wildcats are desperate to find more consistent scoring options before they enter Valley District play in 2022. Movement: -2
16. Luray (1-7, 1-2 Bull Run): The Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a victory over Clarke County, but had no answers for Tyler Nickel and East Rockingham in a blowout loss a few nights later. Movement: +2
17. Clarke County (2-4, 1-3 Bull Run): Losers of four in a row now, the Eagles are leaning on their experience to spark a turnaround from what's been a disappointing start to the year. Movement: -5
18. Page County (0-6, 0-3 Bull Run): The Panthers are undoubtedly better than their record indicates, but will need to put together a complete effort in order to start finding more success this season. Movement: -3
19. Stuarts Draft (0-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite not having a win on its resume yet, Stuarts Draft is a team that's going to improve as the year goes along and will find some victories along the way. Movement: -2
20. Madison County (1-5, 0-2 Bull Run): With four straight losses now, the Mountaineers are desperate for a turnaround soon before they fall any further into the basement of the Bull Run District standings. Movement: -1
21. Waynesboro (0-9, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants are showing improvement and keeping games closer than they were a month ago, but remain without a win nine games into the season. Movement: —
22. Mountain View (0-4, 0-2 Bull Run): It's been a rough start to the season for Mountain View, which has lost four straight to open the year and faces an uphill battle as it continues into Bull Run District play. Movement: —
