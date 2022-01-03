1. Eastern Mennonite (4-1, 0-0 Virginia Independent): It's been a while since Eastern Mennonite has played, but this team is geared up to make serious noise again this year. Movement: —
2. Wilson Memorial (6-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have lost back-to-back after a strong start and travel to Buffalo Gap this week for a big-time Shenandoah District showdown. Movement: —
3. Broadway (7-3, 0-0 Valley): Despite back-to-back tough non-district losses, the Gobblers have been one of the biggest surprises in the area early on and are a legitimate Valley District contender. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (7-5, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers continue to go through the ups and downs expected with a young team, but have serious potential to make deep postseason noise. Movement: —
5. Buffalo Gap (7-2, 1-0 Shenandoah): With wins in five of their last six, the Bison will have a chance to establish themselves as the Shenandoah District favorite with a strong week. Movement: —
6. Rappahannock County (5-2, 4-0 Bull Run): It's been quite some time since the Panthers have hit the floor, but they'll have a target on their back after a solid four-game start to district play. Movement: —
7. Central (6-4, 4-1 Bull Run): It was a rough week for the Falcons with a pair of non-district losses, but the team still has a solid Bull Run District record, including a win over East Rockingham. Movement: —
8. East Rockingham (4-3, 3-1 Bull Run): After some time away following a rough three-game stretch, the Eagles will look to get back on track this week in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
9. Turner Ashby (5-2, 0-0 Valley): The Knights looked impressive in a pair of non-district wins over Waynesboro and Staunton and are now getting closer to beginning Valley District play. Movement: +2
10. Fort Defiance (3-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): After a slow start, Fort Defiance has now won three of its last four and looks much more like the team many expected coming into the regular season. Movement: +2
11. Staunton (4-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): The Storm have now lost back-to-back games and lacking a go-to scorer despite plenty of balance throughout their deep, and talented, lineup. Movement: -2
12. Harrisonburg (3-6, 0-0 Valley): Coming off arguably its best performance of the season, Harrisonburg is looking to get on track now that it's mostly through its non-district slate. Movement: +1
13. Strasburg (5-4, 2-1 Bull Run): The Rams are suddenly struggling with losses in three of their last four and a difficult Bull Run District schedule ahead. Movement: -3
14. Riverheads (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite a loss to defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Parry McCluer last week, there's plenty of reason for optimism around the Gladiators. Movement: —
15. Luray (1-7, 1-2 Bull Run): Consistency has been an issue for Luray this season, but it'll have a chance to get back on track Wednesday when it travels to a struggling Madison County team. Movement: +1
16. Clarke County (2-4, 1-3 Bull Run): Clarke County has now lost four in a row after a promising start and faces a pair of Bull Run District opponents this week after time away. Movement: +1
17. Page County (1-7, 0-3 Bull Run): After finally getting their first win of the season, the Panthers will try to turn the corner this week in the heart of their Bull Run District schedule. Movement: +1
18. Stuarts Draft (1-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars finally got their first win of the season with a blowout road win over Strasburg, but had to face Class 6 power South Lakes a night later. Movement: +1
19. Rockbridge County (3-8, 0-0 Valley): After a start that provided optimism, the Wildcats have now lost six straight game during a difficult non-district stretch against some really strong teams. Movement: -4
20. Madison County (1-5, 0-2 Bull Run): The Mountaineers haven't played since Dec. 20 after the passing of athletic director Mike Sacra, but return to the court this week against Luray. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (0-10, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been a rough year for the Little Giants in their first year under coach Jacobie Napier, but junior guard Charles Haynes has been a bright spot. Movement: —
22. Mountain View (0-4, 0-2 Bull Run): The Generals haven't played a game in nearly a month, but will finally hit the court again on Friday when they travel to take on district foe Strasburg. Movement: —
